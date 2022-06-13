Sew Crazy will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., in Johnson City. The meeting is open to those who enjoy sewing.
The group will be working on rag quilts, and supplies will be provided. Bring your sewing machine with a walking foot if you have one, basic sewing supplies, a pencil and a ruler for marking straight lines.
For International Picnic Day, participants are invited to bring a favorite picnic food to share with the group. Meat and meatless hot dogs, buns, ketchup, and mustard will be provided.