“Red, White & Blessed!” a Fourth of July event featuring games, live music, dancing, and performances by singers, dancers, and actors, will be held Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at Tennessee Hills Mountain Melodies.
Luanne Powers, the owner of Tennessee Hills Mountain Melodies, 3051 Unicoi Drive in Unicoi, will host the celebration.
A patriotic theme of “The Greatest Generation of the 1940s” will be featured. There will be a presentation of flags of the five branches of the military and special recognition for former and current members of the military. Military veterans from out of state and East Tennessee will be in attendance.
The wearing of military garb, patriotic colors, or costumes from that era is welcomed.
Admission is $6. For more information, call 423-220-0610, 388-5683 or 735-7355.