Amateur and professional teams are invited to participate in the 2022 Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Model Mill parking lot.

Food trucks will be on-site during the event.

Pre-registration by May 11 is encouraged to guarantee an event T-shirt.

This event is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce, managed by Blackjack Cornhole, and presented by Eastman Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information, visit https://www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com/cornhole-tournament.

