The Mountain Empire Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America will meet Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.A brunch will be held at 1 p.m. for $25 per person payable at the event.For information, contact Mark Tipton at (276) 690-4021 or mecmoaa@gmail.com.Membership is open to active duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses.