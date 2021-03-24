KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen baseball team finally has a man at the helm.
On Thursday, Boyd Sports announced Steve Brice as the general manager. Brice's career began in the Appalachian League, where he served as GM of the Burlington Royals for five seasons.
He then went on to serve in various roles for the Gwinnett Braves, Cincinnati Reds, IMG Learfield at Miami University (Ohio) and most recently as the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Louisville Bats.
“I am extremely excited to be back working in the Appalachian League as well as the state of Tennessee," Brice said in a press release. "These are two places connected with my start in baseball more than 15 years ago. I am looking forward to being a part of the launch of the new league and becoming a member of the Boyd Sports family.
"I can’t wait to get acquainted with the Kingsport community and bring an exciting summer of baseball to the fans.”
A native of Cincinnati, Brice graduated from Xavier University with a degree in sport management and a minor in business. Outside of his love for baseball, Brice enjoys traveling, spending time with his wife and two daughters as well as watching and playing many different sports including basketball, golf and tennis.
“I am thrilled to welcome Steve as the first General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen,” added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. “Steve is a veteran of the Appalachian League and minor league baseball. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and we are very excited to get him here to Kingsport.”
The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium.