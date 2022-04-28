KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company released its first quarter financial results on Thursday, including the financial impact from its Jan. 31 steam line rupture in Kingsport.
The company estimates the rupture reduced adjusted earnings by approximately $125 million ($0.80 per share) for the first quarter, Thursday’s press release said from Eastman said. According to the Kingsport-based company, that loss includes an estimated $75 million gross profit impact from lower sales revenue and approximately $50 million in accelerated costs.
“We remain thankful that there were no serious injuries related to this incident and are appreciative to the Eastman team for the quick response to the situation,” said Mark Costa, Eastman Board Chair and CEO, in a prepared statement. “Going forward, we remain focused on delivering strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the remainder of this year and the coming years. We are also continuing to make great progress on our circular initiatives, which are expected to be a meaningful contributor to our growth.”
The steam line rupture sent steam and vibrations through Kingsport the morning of Jan. 31. Eastman officials said the rupture primarily impacted specialty copolyesters at the Eastman plant.
Throughout the first quarter the chemical company also faced inflation woes as seen throughout the U.S. and across the globe.
Eastman saw an increase in its cost of sales with approximately $2.1 million for 2022’s first quarter compared to the 2021 first quarter cost of sales at approximately $1.8, according to the company’s financial results. However, Eastman also saw a revenue increase of 13 percent year-over-year.
“We delivered outstanding underlying performance in the first quarter despite a challenging global economic environment and the Kingsport steam line incident,” Costa said in the release. “This performance reflects strong pricing to recover spread and offset significant inflation, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and continued solid end-market demand …
“Moving forward, we expect the strong underlying performance from the first quarter to continue for the remainder of the year.”
The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $10, which at the midpoint would be 10 percent growth year over year, Costa said in the release. The company foresees operating cash flow to approach $1.6 billion.
“We also expect our specialty product lines to continue to grow faster than our end markets and drive additional mix improvement,” Costa said in the release. “In addition, we expect to recover a significant portion of the financial impact related to the Kingsport steam line incident through higher volume. These strong tailwinds are expected to more than offset a number of headwinds, including persistent logistics constraints, a slowly recovering global auto market, and limited impact so far from both the spread of COVID-19 in China and a slowing European economy.”
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.