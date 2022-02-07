BLOUNTVILLE — Two of three men who escaped the Sullivan County jail last week have been killed in North Carolina.
“The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, North Carolina,” the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office posted about 3:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page.
“Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington. Additional details will be released when possible,” the SCSO said.
The third escapee, Johnny Brown of Rogersville, remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call (800) TBI-FIND.
“The Facebook post is the extent of what we are able to release at this time. I am told that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the agency investigating their deaths,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the SCSO, said shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.
ESCAPEE DETAILS
Although details of the deaths of the two men are sparse, authorities are on the lookout for the suspect still at large.
Brown, 50, is described as 5-foot-11 tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. The charges he faced before the escape were failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of an order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.
Carr, who was 38, faced charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence.
Sarver, who was 45, faced charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
According to an online roster of inmates in the Sullivan County jail: Brown listed a home address on Tunnel Hill Road in Rogersville; Carr listed a home address on Barnett Drive in Kingsport; and Sarver listed a home address on Hickory Avenue in Pulaski, Virginia.
Rewards totaling up to $22,500 were on the table for information leading to the location and capture of the trio. The U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering a $5,000 reward for each inmate. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation followed that with its own offer of $2,500 per inmate.
HOW DID ESCAPE/TRAVEL OCCUR?
The SCSO announced Friday that it knew the inmates left the jail through an HVAC vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell. However, that was the extent of the details given.
On Saturday, authorities said the three were possibly in a white Chevrolet pickup truck in the Pulaski area in Southwest Virginia.
The 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck, possibly with Tennessee license plate 830GSD, has a regular cab with a short bed, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.
Kingsport Times News staff writers John Osborne and Marina Waters contributed to this report.
