BLOUNTVILLE — Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday morning in Sullivan County Criminal Court, and her attorney filed a motion for a change of venue.
Boswell, 19, is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of her toddler daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell.
Boswell, who remains in jail and appeared on video for Friday’s arraignment, is also charged with one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, filed the change of venue motion because of extensive media coverage of the case. That motion will be heard on Dec. 3.
Judge Jim Goodwin asked Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus if he has made a decision “as far as seeking any enhanced punishment in this case.”
Staubus replied “not at this time,” but he said the state will have made a decision on enhanced punishment — such as the death penalty or life without parole — by Boswell’s next court date on Dec. 3.
Evelyn Boswell was reported missing Feb. 18. She hadn’t been seen since December, and her body was found in a shed on property owned by a family member March 6.