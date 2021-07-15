ELIZABETHTON — Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, has named Sallie Biles as the church’s new youth and children’s director.
Biles joined the ministry staff this month. She was born and raised in Johnson City and attended Science Hill High School, East Tennessee State University, and Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University. Sallie has a bachelor’s degree in social work as well as a master’s in divinity.
Prior to coming to Borderview, Biles served as a social worker and the food programs director at Good Samaritan Ministries. In addition, she also completed an internship at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the chaplaincy department.
Biles also served as a paid staff member at Appalachian Christian Camp filling various roles, and served on the full-time staff as the guest relations coordinator.
Biles is active in her sorority alumnae chapter and serves as an adviser to the collegiate chapter. She serves as a mentor to the collegiate women and loves this unique ministry opportunity. Biles has years of experience serving in youth and children’s ministry.
In her free time Biles enjoys photography and entering her photos in contests. She also enjoys traveling with her family, especially to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Contributed to the Press