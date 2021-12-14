BLUFF CITY — Bluff City has lost its leader, Mayor Irene Wells.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told the Times News that Wells died on Tuesday after being transported to the hospital on Sunday.
“I was sad to hear today that she passed,” Venable said on Tuesday. “She was a longtime friend.”
Wells became the appointed mayor in 2011 after serving as a Bluff City alderwoman. She was elected to the mayoral role in 2013 and was reelected in 2017. Venable said he worked closely with Wells and her husband, Billy, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a87d7e45-7fff-696a-9e29-568d554ecfb9”}{span}who also served Bluff City throughout the years{/span}{/span}.
“I’ve known her for decades,” Venable said. “We worked together for 30 years on various projects in Bluff City and before she was elected mayor. Since she was elected, we had probably three or four meetings a month. It’s always a pleasure to be with Irene.”
Venable said Wells will be remembered for her passion and dedication to Bluff City.
“She was a bundle of energy and loved her city,” Venable said. “She was not a known controversial person, but she was always her own person. She put her city first and she worked tirelessly for them. Her husband, Billy, also was a prominent figure there and a community leader. I think the people of Bluff City really looked up to the family and their sacrifices.”