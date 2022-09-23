HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of bluegrass music by IIIrd Tyme Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $15 for adults, with children 10 and under free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
For over 30 years, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have been touring and releasing original bluegrass music. After spending his formative years as a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (and recording some legendary bluegrass music in the process), Moore formed IIIrd Tyme Out in 1991.
IIIrd Tyme Out helped to usher in a new era of youthful, energetic bluegrass, and established a unique sound that has lasted well into the 21st century. Now, nearly three decades later, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out are still one of the most in-demand bluegrass bands on the touring circuit.
The current IIIrd Tyme Out lineup includes a mix of bluegrass veterans and some of the music’s hottest young pickers. Wayne Benson has been a member of IIIrd Tyme Out for years and has remained among the top mandolin players in bluegrass for over two decades. Keith McKinnon plays a mean five-string banjo, and Nathan Aldridge’s traditional fiddle style gets audiences on their feet. Dustin Pyrtle is the band’s newest member, playing bass and singing stellar harmony. Nathan Aldridge, the youngest member of the band, was formerly with Sideline but now adds his tremendous fiddling talent to this amazing group. The culmination of talent has made for one of the most exciting IIIrd Tyme Out lineups to date.
Moore’s zeal and hunger for creating original bluegrass music is inspiring. “I’m loving what we’re doing. I’m so grateful that I get to go out here week in and week out and perform up to, not only other people’s expectations, but also to my expectations.”
IIIrd Tyme Out has been named IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year seven times, with Moore being the most-awarded male vocalist in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Awards (six awards). After three decades of fronting his own band and having nothing left to prove to anyone regarding his band’s place among bluegrass elite, most folks would begin to coast and play it safe — but not Moore. He is as eager as ever to push his and the band’s limits.
“I want to perform well. If I couldn’t do that, I probably wouldn’t be out here running up and down the roads playing music because it’s that important to me,” Moore said. He also shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m having the time of my life and am loving what I’m doing. I’ll keep on doing it as long as I’m physically able to produce what people want to hear and what satisfies me as well.”
Since 1991, IIIrd Tyme Out has been headlining bluegrass festivals and topping bluegrass charts. IIIrd Tyme Out hits including “Moundsville Pen,” “Erase the Miles,” “John and Mary,” “Raining in L.A.,” “I’m Leaving Detroit,” “The Best Durned Ride,” and “Lovin’ You, Goin’ Blind” are still staples on bluegrass radio. The band’s latest album, “It’s About Tyme,” generated rave reviews from fans and critics alike and produced a handful of chart-toppers, including “Brown County Red,” “I’m Leaving You and Fort Worth Too,” as well as “Cottontown.” Russell points to the new music from IIIrd Tyme Out among his favorite in the band’s illustrious history. “We’ve just grown as a band and individually. We’ve matured over the years.”
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have helped write bluegrass history for more than 30 years, but they’re not stuck in the past. As a band, they’re looking ahead to the future while still maintaining their position as leaders in bluegrass today. “We’re 28 years into it, and we’re just as ready to hit the road and play the music as we were our first day out on the road in 1991.”