It would seem that viewing a group of musicians and comedians from Blue Ridge country would equate to observing wildlife in a museum to people from upstate New York. In this news article/press release from May 1932, local residents are promised to view our “unique customs at close range.”
“A distinct novelty in the way of a stage attraction is promised the patrons of Smalleys in New Johnstown, NY. This is the appearance of the famous Blue Ridge Ramblers here for today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Dramatizing the lives and customs of the primitive mountain folk is a favorite subject of American novel of the Blue Ridge, but rarely is the public given an opportunity to see them in person and observe their unique customs at close range.
“The Blue Ridge Ramblers consists of 12 young men and girls, who have won wide recognition by reason of the programs broadcasted, especially in the rendition of old mountaineer melodies, which have never been written in manuscript, but handed down from generation to generation.
“Big stage attraction of America’s radio artists in person, known from coast to coast, “The Hill Billies Blue Ridge Ramblers,” with the following radio stars, Fred Roe, old time champion mountaineer fiddler; Florence and Madolin Gray, those two popular red-headed Hill Billie girls; Kyle Roop, that funny Hill Billie comedian, and Dad Williams, champion old-time fiddler of all times at Smalley’s Theatre.”