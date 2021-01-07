BLOUNTVILLE — Downtown Blountville may lose both of its public schools in a few months instead of just one as previously decided.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox plans to recommend the Board of Education vote to shutter Blountville Elementary, which adjoins Blountville Middle, at the end of the 2020-21 academic year during Thursday’s board meeting, or as Cox said at a Tuesday work session, “close the campus entirely for Blountville.”
Board member Mark Ireson said at the work session that he thinks it is unfair Blountville Elementary parents, students and community members of the county seat of government won’t get the chance to offer much input on the proposed closure or have time to let it soak in like those associated with other schools that are closing.
“This community has never had a chance to come and talk with us,” Ireson said. “I don’t like just to drop this on people.”
Cox said that was why the proposal has been brought up and added if Blountville Elementary stays open, the Blountville complex and Holston complex each would operate at less than 50% capacity.
Board member Mary Rouse, who has faced school closures as a parent and principal, said the issue needed to be decided with logic: “You have to separate your heart and head.” If it is best for all students, she said the school should be closed now rather than draw out the process another year or two.
The board toured the elementary and middle schools Dec. 21 and saw various issues in both buildings. Blountville Middle School’s original section was built in 1934 as Blountville High School, and the elementary school was added in the late 1940s.
Board Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey called for “real facts instead of snippets of words” and said the poor condition of the Blountville schools is clear, including steel beams holding parts of the building together. However, member Paul Robinson said the elementary portion is “in pretty good shape.”
Cox said the board would address zoning later but noted that most of the students likely would be rezoned to Holston Elementary School, which will have the Holston Middle and Innovation Academy spaces vacant when they move to the Sullivan Central High building’s new middle school. He said the staff generally would follow the students.
However, Cox said some students may be shifted to Central Heights Elementary, which also has unused capacity.