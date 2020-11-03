Election Day 2020
Sam Watson

Unofficial preliminary results from local, state and national races.

Note: Washington County's results indicate that all 35 precincts have incomplete results.

Johnson City Commission (3 seats)

Preliminary results

Kyle J. Beagle 4,252

Jeff Clark 5,920

*Todd Fowler 11,710

Deborah Harley-McClaskey 6,422

*Aaron T. Murphy 9,509

Alona Norwood 4,406

W. Turney Williams 7,070

*Joe Wise 8,569

Johnson City Board of Education (3 seats)

Preliminary results

*Ginger Carter 10,091

*Kenneth Herb Greenlee 8,993

Jonathan Kinnick 6,904

David Linville 4,422

*Beth Simpson 8,213

Paula Treece 7,529

Matt Wilhjelm 7,839

Town of Jonesborough Aldermen (2 seats)

Preliminary results

*Terry Countermine 1260

*Adam Dickson 1045

Bill Graham 965

Jason A Greenlee 838

Lucas Schmidt 157

U.S. Congress 1st Tennessee District

The Associated Press: Republican Diane Harshbarger has won an open U.S. House seat in northeastern Tennessee. The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War. Harshbarger, a pharmacist, will replace outgoing U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t pursue a sixth term.

Preliminary results:

Diana Harshbarger Republican 226,264 74.98%

Blair Walsingham Democratic 66,996 22.20%

Steve Holder Independent 8,520 2.82%

U.S. President in Tennessee (11 electoral votes)

Donald J. Trump Republican 1,824,093 61.24%

Joseph R. Biden Democratic 1,099,090 36.90%

Jo Jorgensen Independent 29,220 0.98%

Kanye West Independent 10,030 0.34%

Don Blankenship Independent 5,212 0.17%

Howie Hawkins Independent 4,416 0.15%

Alyson Kennedy Independent 2,542 0.09%

Gloria La Riva Independent 2,255 0.08%

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Independent 1,787 0.06%

United States Senate

Bill Hagerty Republican 1,811,009 62.72%

Marquita Bradshaw Democratic 999,986 34.63%

Elizabeth McLeod Independent 16,275 0.56%

Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. Independent 10,361 0.36%

Steven J. Hooper Independent 9,450 0.33%

Kacey Morgan Independent 9,426 0.33%

Ronnie Henley Independent 8,281 0.29%

Aaron James Independent 7,062 0.24%

Eric William Stansberry Independent 6,646 0.23%

G. Dean Hill Independent 4,770 0.17%

Jeffrey Alan Grunau Independent 4,063 0.14%

Tennessee House District 6

Tim Hicks Republican 21,291 73.11%

Brad Batt Democratic 7,832 26.89%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 4

John B. Holsclaw Jr Republican 16,222 80.24%

Bobby Patrick Harrell Democratic 3,994 19.76%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 3

Scotty Campbell Republican 23,844 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 2

Bud Hulsey Republican 20,724 76.84%

Arvil Love Jr Democratic 6,248 23.16%

Tennessee Senate District 4

Jon C. Lundberg Republican 50,771 78.16%

Amber Riddle Democratic 14,183 21.84%