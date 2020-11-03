Unofficial preliminary results from local, state and national races.
Note: Washington County's results indicate that all 35 precincts have incomplete results.
Johnson City Commission (3 seats)
Preliminary results
Kyle J. Beagle 4,252
Jeff Clark 5,920
*Todd Fowler 11,710
Deborah Harley-McClaskey 6,422
*Aaron T. Murphy 9,509
Alona Norwood 4,406
W. Turney Williams 7,070
*Joe Wise 8,569
Johnson City Board of Education (3 seats)
Preliminary results
*Ginger Carter 10,091
*Kenneth Herb Greenlee 8,993
Jonathan Kinnick 6,904
David Linville 4,422
*Beth Simpson 8,213
Paula Treece 7,529
Matt Wilhjelm 7,839
Town of Jonesborough Aldermen (2 seats)
Preliminary results
*Terry Countermine 1260
*Adam Dickson 1045
Bill Graham 965
Jason A Greenlee 838
Lucas Schmidt 157
U.S. Congress 1st Tennessee District
The Associated Press: Republican Diane Harshbarger has won an open U.S. House seat in northeastern Tennessee. The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War. Harshbarger, a pharmacist, will replace outgoing U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t pursue a sixth term.
Preliminary results:
Diana Harshbarger Republican 226,264 74.98%
Blair Walsingham Democratic 66,996 22.20%
Steve Holder Independent 8,520 2.82%
U.S. President in Tennessee (11 electoral votes)
Donald J. Trump Republican 1,824,093 61.24%
Joseph R. Biden Democratic 1,099,090 36.90%
Jo Jorgensen Independent 29,220 0.98%
Kanye West Independent 10,030 0.34%
Don Blankenship Independent 5,212 0.17%
Howie Hawkins Independent 4,416 0.15%
Alyson Kennedy Independent 2,542 0.09%
Gloria La Riva Independent 2,255 0.08%
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Independent 1,787 0.06%
United States Senate
Bill Hagerty Republican 1,811,009 62.72%
Marquita Bradshaw Democratic 999,986 34.63%
Elizabeth McLeod Independent 16,275 0.56%
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. Independent 10,361 0.36%
Steven J. Hooper Independent 9,450 0.33%
Kacey Morgan Independent 9,426 0.33%
Ronnie Henley Independent 8,281 0.29%
Aaron James Independent 7,062 0.24%
Eric William Stansberry Independent 6,646 0.23%
G. Dean Hill Independent 4,770 0.17%
Jeffrey Alan Grunau Independent 4,063 0.14%
Tennessee House District 6
Tim Hicks Republican 21,291 73.11%
Brad Batt Democratic 7,832 26.89%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 4
John B. Holsclaw Jr Republican 16,222 80.24%
Bobby Patrick Harrell Democratic 3,994 19.76%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 3
Scotty Campbell Republican 23,844 100.00%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 2
Bud Hulsey Republican 20,724 76.84%
Arvil Love Jr Democratic 6,248 23.16%
Tennessee Senate District 4
Jon C. Lundberg Republican 50,771 78.16%
Amber Riddle Democratic 14,183 21.84%