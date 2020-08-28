Tennessee’s junior U.S. senator stepped into the national spotlight Wednesday by delivering a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention about everyday heroes in America and the alleged threats they face from Democrats.
Marsha Blackburn’s message was the kind of base-rallying, flag-waving salvo we’ve come to expect of politicians on both sides of the aisle, especially around election time. Both major parties would have us believe they have a monopoly on patriotism and heroism. It’s an easy fix for voters addicted to self-assurance in their already-entrenched world views.
Such candy does little to move a conversation forward, especially when its primary goal is to vilify the other side rather than discuss solutions.
Of course, no one really expected Blackburn to talk about bridging the divides crippling this nation. Her goal was to inflame, and she chose a low-hanging fruit to exploit — support for law enforcement.
Her timing could not have been better, given the violent unrest in Wisconsin surrounding an unarmed Black man police repeatedly shot from behind. Jacob Blake’s shooting reignited some of the fever around interactions between police and Black Americans that hit a boiling point with George Floyd’s Memorial Day death in Minneapolis police custody.
Indeed, some of the generalized rhetoric launched at all police has been vile and dismissive of the importance they play in society. Blackburn would have you believe that Democrats not only enforce those positions, they actively work to undermine law enforcement.
We won’t offer judgment on those claims, but we can say that Blackburn’s speech was wholly dismissive of the legitimate concerns about racial disparities for justice in this country and the fears Black Americans have about their safety in the hands of law enforcement. The two narratives — social justice reform and support for law enforcement — do not have to be conflicting notions, yet in Blackburn’s world, they are.
We can also say that Blackburn blatantly misled the public with her examples of how the Democrats want the government to “control” citizens.
“They close our churches but keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open,” Blackburn said. “They say we can’t gather in groups at church, but encourage protests, riots and looting in the streets.”
The senator either has spent little time in her home state since she took office in 2019 or she willfully ignored the truth about the COVID-19 restrictions. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is a conservative Republican, and it was his executive orders that restricted public gatherings, including at church services, while leaving liquor stores open. Nineteen of the nation’s 26 Republican governors issued stay-at-home orders during some periods in the pandemic. The judge who initially imposed Tennessee’s abortion clinic injunction was appointed to the U.S. District Court by a Republican president, Ronald Reagan.
Of course, those facts don’t fit Blackburn’s narrative.
Her intention was to further politicize the precautions public health experts have recommended — again using a base-rallying issue, religious freedom. It’s a dangerous way to win favor with voters.
Instead, Blackburn should be encouraging Americans to follow best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19. She should be contributing to the response to the pandemic in hopes of saving lives, not furthering the crisis with fears of “control” and misinformation about who did what.
Tennesseans and all Americans deserve earnest representation in such matters of critical importance. Blackburn miserably failed in that regard.