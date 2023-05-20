ABINGDON, Va. — Johnson City’s Matthew Hogan shot a one-over par 73 Saturday at Glenrochie Country Club to take a three-stroke lead in the first round of the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship.
Hogan, playing the Boys 15-18 Division, had three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey. He made the turn at one under par.
Knoxville’s Conner Williams shot 76, followed by 77s from Kingport’s Blake Adams, Jonesborough’s Paul Haire and Morristown’s Greyson Smith.
In the Boys 14-Under Division, Raymond ReBell of Maryville led with a 74. Alexis Fishel of Lenoir City led the Girls 12-18 Division with a 79.
This is the first year the Webster Junior is part of the Sneds Tour, Tennessee’s statewide junior golf circuit.
The final round will be played Sunday. The winner in each age group will receive a green letter jacket featuring the Glenrochie logo. Two college scholarships will be awarded after the final round as well.
FIRST-ROUND RESULTS
Matthew Hogan, Johnson City 73
Conner Williams, Knoxville 76
Paul Haire, Jonesborough 77
Greyson Smith, Morristown 77
Blake Adams, Kingsport 77
Lane Stokes, Knoxville 78
Matthew McCorkel, Tazewell 78
Lane Walton, Old Hickory 80
Owen Zubkus, Murfreesboro 80
James Gayle, Bristol, Va. 80
Dalton Sharp, Elizabethton 80
Wyatt Cochran, Blountville 80
Will Wells, Jonesborough 82
Will Carrier, Bluff City 82
Mason Wilson, Elizabethton 83
Carter Myers, Bluff City 83
Conner Hall, Knoxville 83
Hudson Capps, Knoxville 84
Zachary Voiles, Rogersville 86
Carson Sickmiller, Lebanon 86
Matthew Durham, Bluff City 88
Ryley Forster, Maryville 88
Cooper Hurst, Richlands 88
Samuel DeBord, Bristol, Va. 88
Austin Williams, Mount Carmel 88
Jed Hammond, Abingdon, Va. 90
Parker Leming, Blountville 93
Chandler Myers, Bluff City 96
Nate Harper, Bristol, Va. 98
Blake Dawson, Knoxville 103
Luke Craft, Sevierville 104
Raymond ReBell, Maryville 74
Tyler Stafford, Knoxville 77
Bryson Hardin, Roan Mountain 80
Jayden Foster, Kingsport 81
Linfan Li, Johnson City 83
Isaac Helphinstine, Johnson City 83
Peyton Robinson, Kingsport 84
Harris Camp, Roanoke, Va. 85
Davis Cook, Abingdon, Va. 86
Dane Helzer, Knoxville 90
Carson Roberson, Powell 91
Jaycob Fowler, Jonesborough 93
Jake Jennings, Bristol 95
Ben Vandergriff, Johnson City 96
Brady White, Marion, Va. 101
Ethan Bryant, Kingsport 106
Ross Gibson, Abingdon Va. 121
Alexis Fishel, Lenior City 79
Lauren Davis, Knoxville 81
Calley Holbert, Knoxville 81
Brook Farmer, Corryton 81
Brooke Bennett, College Grove 82
Aliezah Robinson, Kingsport 85
Isabella Coughlin, Knoxville 86
Caraline Adkins, Kingsport 92
Savannah Riley, Glade Spring, Va. 94
Sydney Courtney, Whitesburg 95
Brylee Catron, Greeneville 96
Lilli Kate Barker, Rogersville 101
Bridget Hedinger, Knoxville 104
Ella Walker, Abingdon, Va. 129