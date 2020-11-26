Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warnings, we know that many of you are gathering today with extended family and in some cases friends.
Despite the conspiracy theories you may have read on Facebook and Parler, there is no Thanksgiving police ready to beat down your door and haul you off to Thanksgiving jail. You’ll still have your endless supply of half-eaten pies and leftover turkey on Friday.
In many ways, Thanksgiving is America’s most valuable holiday. It may not carry the religious significance and glitz of Christmas, but it is the time when we are most likely to share a common experience. We cook, eat and watch football together. Many of us have traditions of Turkey Day football games, Pictionary tournaments and the like. More importantly, we reflect on what truly matters in life — the blessings of family, friendship, health, financial security and more. Most truly do give thanks.
Much of what we normally do on this day will be different for many Americans because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. If the recent surge in cases was not enough, the potential to turn the holiday into a superspreader event gives us pause. Some families have heeded the CDC’s advice and limited their meals to their own households. Others will have limited gatherings for a limited number of guests. They will call and use Facetime to share the day with extended family and friends.
But if both local and national public health officials are right, many will charge ahead unimpeded by common sense. They will travel from out of state. They will gather in large numbers. They will not practice social distancing. It will be business as usual both today and on Black Friday as they hit the stores.
Also on this Thanksgiving, all too many people will be reflecting on the loved ones they lost to COVID-19-related causes. Even more will be reflecting on those currently suffering with symptoms and lingering effects of infection. Others will be spending Thanksgiving in the hospital — some in the ICU, perhaps intubated.
If you or family is not already experiencing one of the above, be thankful. But in all honesty, you likely will experience one or more of them soon. The virus shows no sign of slowing down, and the holidays could prove to be the worst of it yet.
We do have one major thing to be thankful for around the world today: the promise of effective vaccines. They won’t be here in time, though, to protect the millions across the world who will contract the virus this season. We worry that many of you — the anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 deniers of the world — will opt out of that gift from science, thereby extending this pandemic indefinitely.
All any of us can do at this juncture is to be thankful for those who are behaving responsibly, following the CDC’s advice and honoring family by protecting each other.
Please, for all our sakes, be as safe as you can today.