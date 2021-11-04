KINGSPORT — The staff at Bays Mountain Park wants to hear from you.
Bays Mountain officials are asking you to take 10 minutes to fill out an easy survey. It’s a chance to let staff know what you enjoy about the park and what you’d like to see more of in the future.
“We hope everyone has enjoyed celebrating 50 wonderful years of Bays Mountain Park with us,” Park Manager Rob Cole said. “Now, as we turn our attention to the next 50 years, we would like to hear from all who visit and support the park.”
You can find the survey at baysmountain.com/survey. Responses will be accepted until Dec. 15.
As a bonus, your survey response automatically enters you for a chance to win a free family membership to the park.
Cole said the park always wants to provide the best experience possible to all who visit and this survey will help staff members direct their efforts to areas of the park people love and want to see grow.
“We want to hear their thoughts on what they enjoyed over the past year, what they would do different, and how we can better serve them and their families,” Cole said. “We value our visitors’ thoughts and opinions and look forward to their responses.”
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.