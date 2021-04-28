Theater to utilize Moonlite Theatre for performances
ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre’s summer lineup includes outdoor music from different genres as performances continue at the Moonlite Theatre.
Barter Artistic Director Katy Brown said the new summer season also marks the first time that the theater’s resident acting company will return to the stage since the 2020 spring season closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The season starts June 18 with “Always ... Patsy Cline,” a full-length musical telling the story of Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan during the last two years of the legendary country singer’s life.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” will mark the first time that resident company actors Kim Morgan Dean in the title role and Tricia Matthews as fan Louise Seger will perform on a Barter stage since the close of the company’s 2019 season.
On July 16, Barter will start a Music at the Moonlite concert series, also performed by Barter Players resident company members. “Doo-Wop at the Drive In” opens the series with a musical revue of girl group hits from the ’50s, ’60s and beyond, according to Brown.
“Barter Sings Broadway” opening July 30, features the Barter Players performing Broadway musical selections on the Moonlite Theatre stage.
The spring season still has one more feature. “Alice in Wonderland” runs May 21-June 5 at the Moonlite. Also, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” runs through May 14 and the stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” runs through May 15.
In a message to Barter subscribers, Brown addressed the theater’s plans for returning to its indoor spaces.
“We will return to the theaters as soon as it is safe and we are approved to fill a significant enough portion of the theater to make it economically feasible,” Brown said. “In the meantime, our summer programming is designed to celebrate the combined fun of the drive-in and Barter Theatre.”
Barter encourages patrons to utilize the Moonlite field for pre-show tailgates. The Moonlite is now offering contactless carside concession delivery.
Tickets are available now online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the Barter box office at 276-628-3991.