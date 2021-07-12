BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission’s Executive Committee agreed Monday to accept $5-10 billion as the amount of the “global pie” offered by a bankruptcy court as the estimated assets of Purdue Pharma. That “pie” will be divided at a later date among plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits against the company.
Sullivan County is among plaintiffs who filed suits against Purdue, the maker of Oxycontin, for damages caused by opioid addiction.
Tricia Herzfeld is an attorney with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing Baby Doe and participating cities and counties. Herzfeld spoke with the Executive Committee by video call to explain the settlement offer.
Herzfeld said Purdue Pharma was owned by the Sackler family and it has been estimated over several years, in anticipation of potential lawsuits over the addictiveness of Oxycontin, that family members removed as much as $10 billion from the business and “left the cupboards bare.”
Herzfeld said lawyers for the plaintiffs rejected multiple previous, lower offers for how much the family would agree to turn over for distribution by the bankruptcy court, but their legal advice now is the current offer of about $5 billion is the best that will come. Herzfeld said Purdue Pharma won’t continue as the same business, but it will have a successor and profits from the successor will stream to plaintiffs for years to come. That’s where the $10 billion high-end settlement estimate comes in.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus stressed that the $5-$10 billion figure is the whole “pie” to be divided among plaintiffs nationwide. Plaintiffs range from individuals, to district attorneys, to cities, to entire states.
Staubus said how the settlement is divided is another step. Large states, such as California or Texas might argue for it to be divided by population. Staubus said plaintiffs in our region will argue division should be based on percentage of population damaged by the opioid crisis.
Herzfeld said there is no way at this point to now how much of the Purdue settlement will come to Sullivan County.
The Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit was originally filed on June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third judicial districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport. The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a pill mill doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.
Plaintiffs in the Sullivan Baby Doe case are seeking $2.4 billion in compensatory damages, and punitive damages above and beyond that amount.
A default judgment in the plaintiff’s favor was issued by the court in April. A damages trial against Endo is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.
The Sullivan County Commission’s rules authorize the Executive Committee to negotiate and make decisions regarding lawsuits.