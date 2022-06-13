BANK OF TENNESSEE MODEL CITY INVITATIONAL
Hosted by Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
Kingsport
Sunday’s results
(Top 3 finishers in each event)
GIRLS
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Williams, Isabelle, GATR-VA, 2:04.41. 2, Hunter, Avery, GG-NC, 2:09.26.
9-10 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Arms, Madelyn, HOKI-VA, 1:40.11. 2, Coulter, Katherine, GATR-VA, 1:40.39. 3, Kadela, Isabelle, CCA-VA, 1:40.42.
11-12 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Baxley, Erin, GATR-VA, 1:15.08. 2, MacDonald, Hayden, BSC-SE, 1:18.02. 3, Li, Mae, BSC-SE, 1:21.16.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Vaughan, Leelynn, CCA-VA, 48.52. 2, Jones, Kathryn, CCA-VA, 48.69. 3, McCourry, Zoe, MHAC-NC, 50.73.
9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Holliman, Keilah, MCC-SE, 39.02. 2, Kadela, Isabelle, CCA-VA, 43.09. 3, Karolyi, Katherine, CCA-VA, 43.58.
11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Momberger, Eliza, BSC-SE, 35.49. 2, Baxley, Erin, GATR-VA, 37.16. 3, Shelley, Lilly, MHAC-NC, 37.26.
8 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Jones, Kathryn, CCA-VA, 3:30.13. 2, Coulter, Caroline, GATR-VA, 3:38.03. 3, Li, Maya, BSC-SE, 3:39.62.
9-10 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Holliman, Keilah, MCC-SE, 2:45.87. 2, Coulter, Katherine, GATR-VA, 2:52.31. 3, Arms, Madelyn, HOKI-VA, 2:55.86.
11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Baxley, Erin, GATR-VA, 2:30.37. 2, MacDonald, Hayden, BSC-SE, 2:34.12. 3, Alderman, Laney, HOKI-VA, 2:34.17.
9-10 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Coulter, Katherine, GATR-VA, 1:36.88. 2, Karolyi, Amelia, CCA-VA, 1:43.96. 3, Karolyi, Katherine, CCA-VA, 1:46.45.
11-12 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Alderman, Laney, HOKI-VA, 1:24.36. 2, Fillo, Caitlin, HOKI-VA, 1:27.49. 3, Shelley, Lilly, MHAC-NC, 1:29.94.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Jones, Kathryn, CCA-VA, 40.56. 2, McCourry, Zoe, MHAC-NC, 45.86. 3, Coulter, Caroline, GATR-VA, 46.04.
9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Arms, Madelyn, HOKI-VA, 36.75. 2, Blakney, Piper, GG-NC, 36.77. 3, Kadela, Isabelle, CCA-VA, 36.89.
11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Fillo, Caitlin, HOKI-VA, 30.45. 2, Baxley, Erin, GATR-VA, 32.38. 3, Momberger, Eliza, BSC-SE, 32.40.
10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Cca Marlins-VA 'A' (Karolyi, Katherine 10, Karolyi, Amelia 10, Vaughan, Marlee 10, Kadela, Isabelle 10), 2:58.13. 2, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Martin, Taelyn 9, Coulter, Katherine 10, Queen, Mallory 9, Coulter, Caroline 7), 3:04.66. 3, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Trujillo, Salmie 7, McCurry, Cora 9, Li, Maya 8, Arnold, Claire 9), 4:20.14.
11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Momberger, Eliza 12, MacDonald, Hayden 12, Tharpe, Riley 12, Oudom, Tory 12), 2:26.76. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'B' (Angelopoulou, Sophia 11, Hu, Julia 12, Li, Mae 11, Smith, Addie 12), 2:36.14. 3, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Kiser, Campbell 11, Baxley, Erin 11, Morgan, Molly 12, Athey, Avery 11), 2:37.22.
13-14 400 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Mecklenburg Swim Association-NC 'A' (Cardwell, Ava 14, Henderson, Sarah 14, Hall, Taylor 13, Hollar, Caylee 13), 4:48.93. 2, Mecklenburg Swim Association-NC 'B' (Reale, Kailee 13, Rinker, Laura Davis 13, Lasarsky, Addison 14, Haun, Sydney 14), 5:05.19. 3, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Davis, Ashley 13, Wohlford, Emma 14, Schaaf, Alexis 13, Davis, Morgan 14), 5:12.15.
Open 400 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Angelopoulou, Zoe 15, Davis, Macy 14, Spivey, Tia 15, Lowe, Cassie 17), 4:58.47. 2, Mecklenburg Swim Association-NC 'A' (Kelley, Aubrey 15, Kolbay, Campbell 15, Baker, Abby 15, Rinker, Price 17), 5:13.21. 3, Mecklenburg Swim Association-NC 'B' (Yanni, Caroline 15, Maiden, Reagan 14, Luker, Elizabeth 15, Donald, Morgan 16), 5:18.93.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Cardwell, Ava, MSA-NC, 1:02.49. 2, Schaaf, Alexis, GATR-VA, 1:04.13. 3, Natter, Anna, UN-SE, 1:04.79.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Lowe, Cassie, BSC-SE, 1:02.05. 2, Bohner, Frances, MCC-SE, 1:03.59. 3, Fender, Lillian, MHAC-NC, 1:04.04.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Schaaf, Alexis, GATR-VA, 2:32.49. 2, Lasarsky, Addison, MSA-NC, 2:41.87. 3, Hall, Taylor, MSA-NC, 2:41.97.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Williams, Katelyn, BSC-SE, 2:44.44. 2, Luker, Elizabeth, MSA-NC, 3:01.96. 3, Moody-Moskala, Maria, KP-SE, 3:06.16.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Hall, Taylor, MSA-NC, 1:15.75. 2, Henderson, Sarah, MSA-NC, 1:21.25. 3, Hollar, Caylee, MSA-NC, 1:22.87.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Miller, Deanna, BSC-SE, 1:26.28. 2, Kolbay, Campbell, MSA-NC, 1:30.28. 3, Kelley, Aubrey, MSA-NC, 1:31.18.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Cardwell, Ava, MSA-NC, 2:36.51. 2, Baxley, Erin, GATR-VA, 2:44.55. 3, Hall, Taylor, MSA-NC, 2:45.69.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Lowe, Cassie, BSC-SE, 2:30.15. 2, Fender, Lillian, MHAC-NC, 2:34.95. 3, Johnson, Anna, BSC-SE, 2:39.09.
14 & Under 400 LC Meter IM
1, Henderson, Sarah, MSA-NC, 5:43.04. 2, Lasarsky, Addison, MSA-NC, 5:51.70. 3, Santos, Leah, HOKI-VA, 6:13.82.
15 & Over 400 LC Meter IM
1, Johnson, Anna, BSC-SE, 5:38.22. 2, Miller, Deanna, BSC-SE, 5:40.00. 3, Williams, Katelyn, BSC-SE, 5:51.43.
BOYS
9-10 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Du, Abraham, HOKI-VA, 1:41.23. 2, Cassidy, Kane, KP-SE, 1:59.45. 3, Zheng, Kevin, BSC-SE, 2:13.31.
11-12 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Slap, Joshua, BSC-SE, 1:16.42. 2, Holliman, Noah, MCC-SE, 1:16.78. 3, Dell, Bryan, MSA-NC, 1:21.82.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Simpkins, Camden, CCA-VA, 46.91. 2, Clark, Lucas, HOKI-VA, 54.69. 3, Blake, Luke, MCC-SE, 57.89.
9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Hoyle, Logan, GG-NC, 43.25. 2, Queen, Oliver, GATR-VA, 44.37. 3, Du, Abraham, HOKI-VA, 45.76.
11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Holliman, Noah, MCC-SE, 36.45. 2, Martin, Kyler, GATR-VA, 38.21. 3, Blake, Noah, MCC-SE, 38.78.
8 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Simpkins, Camden, CCA-VA, 3:22.19. 2, Clifton, Raylan, BSC-SE, 4:03.59. 3, Williams, Benjamin, GATR-VA, 4:27.99.
9-10 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Du, Abraham, HOKI-VA, 3:09.22. 2, Nichols, Joshua, FRST-SE, 3:14.34. 3, Hoyle, Logan, GG-NC, 3:14.84.
11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Slap, Joshua, BSC-SE, 2:33.08. 2, Holliman, Noah, MCC-SE, 2:33.83. 3, Dell, Bryan, MSA-NC, 2:36.25.
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Clark, Lucas, HOKI-VA, 2:17.60. 2, Clifton, Raylan, BSC-SE, 2:30.42.
9-10 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Nichols, Joshua, FRST-SE, 1:44.52. 2, Du, Abraham, HOKI-VA, 1:48.56. 3, Blakney, Cyrus, GG-NC, 1:53.89.
11-12 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Giovannini, Nicco, GATR-VA, 1:31.74. 2, Du, Andrew, HOKI-VA, 1:34.91. 3, Slap, Joshua, BSC-SE, 1:42.74.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Simpkins, Camden, CCA-VA, 39.93. 2, Blake, Luke, MCC-SE, 47.63. 3, Clark, Lucas, HOKI-VA, 48.57.
9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Du, Abraham, HOKI-VA, 38.98. 2, Cassidy, Kane, KP-SE, 39.33. 3, Kiser, Harry, GATR-VA, 40.27.
11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Blake, Noah, MCC-SE, 31.85. 2, Dell, Bryan, MSA-NC, 32.05. 3, Slap, Joshua, BSC-SE, 32.78.
10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Gaston Gators-NC 'A' (Robertson, Emmitt 9, Blakney, Cyrus 9, Hoyle, Logan 10, Calle Vinasco, Nicolas 10), 3:11.88. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Downes, Hudson 10, Burke, Skylar 10, Zheng, Kevin 10, Clifton, Raylan 7), 3:34.43.
Open 400 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, McCallie/Gps Aquatics-SE 'A' (Berry, Ryan 17, Wells, Caden 15, Flasch, Ben 15, Johnson, Marvin 16), 4:10.11. 2, McCallie / Gps Aquatics-SE 'B' (Flasch, Henry 15, Porter, Vincent 16, Howard, Mason 18, Bevill, Ben 16), 4:22.00. 3, McCallie / Gps Aquatics-SE 'C' (Holliman, Jed 14, Taylor, Jonas 15, Schurr, Zach 15, Gipson, Garet 16), 4:34.06.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Bowman, Ethan, BSC-SE, 1:00.82. 2, Braly, Tyler, MCC-SE, 1:05.00. 3, Weaver, Brett, MSA-NC, 1:05.56.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Johnson, Marvin, MCC-SE, 54.45. 2, Berry, Ryan, MCC-SE, 57.60. 3, Howard, Mason, MCC-SE, 58.71.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Braly, Tyler, MCC-SE, 2:33.49. 2, Kelley, Keegan, MSA-NC, 2:37.22. 3, Evans, Mitchell, MSA-NC, 2:47.53.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Flasch, Ben, MCC-SE, 2:17.43. 2, Hall, Nathan, MSA-NC, 2:25.92. 3, Anguish, Zach, BSC-SE, 2:29.65.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Weaver, Brett, MSA-NC, 1:20.84. 2, Bowman, Ethan, BSC-SE, 1:23.39. 3, Tabor, Noah, GG-NC, 1:25.50.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Berry, Ryan, MCC-SE, 1:11.34. 2, Wells, Caden, MCC-SE, 1:12.48. 3, Johnson, Marvin, MCC-SE, 1:13.30.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Holliman, Jed, MCC-SE, 2:27.20. 2, Bowman, Ethan, BSC-SE, 2:32.10. 3, Hennaux, JP, BSC-SE, 2:45.35.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Bevill, Ben, MCC-SE, 2:15.72. 2, Johnson, Marvin, MCC-SE, 2:19.67. 3, Berry, Ryan, MCC-SE, 2:22.54.
14 & Under 400 LC Meter IM
1, Holliman, Jed, MCC-SE, 5:26.39.
15 & Over 400 LC Meter IM
1, Flasch, Ben, MCC-SE, 4:58.26. 2, Anguish, Zach, BSC-SE, 5:04.56. 3, Bevill, Ben, MCC-SE, 5:05.66.