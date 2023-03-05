By working to bring new and convenient banking technologies to its customers, Bank of Tennessee strives to remain a trustworthy community bank that serves the diverse needs of the greater Johnson City community.
Over the past few years, the banking world has seen ups and downs due to stimulus checks, inflation, high product prices and rising interest rates. According to Detra Cleven, Bank of Tennessee’s chief operating officer, the bank continues to see a mix of increased saving habits prompted by pandemic stimulus checks and supply shortages, as well as a need for loans to make up for rising inflation and the cost of living.
“We’re in an interesting time really when you think about the fact that we have rising interest rates and lower cash supply,” Cleven said. “We’ve had a lot of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, so that slowed customers’ borrowing, but at the same time, people that need to borrow because their money is getting lower in their savings or checking account, have had to resort to borrowing where maybe for the past couple of years they haven’t had that need.”
She said that in her experience this is a cycle the banking world goes through periodically, and Bank of Tennessee is committed to helping community members through whatever situation they are facing.
“As a bank … we’re there for all people,” she said. “If you have the money and you need the checking or savings account, we’re here for you. If you need a loan, we’ve got that capability and we’re here to work with you as a community bank as well.”
Bank of Tennessee has also been directly involved in much of the growth the Johnson City community has seen over the past couple years. Cleven and her colleagues shared that they have seen an “enormous uptick” in out-of-state applicants who are seeking mortgages and small business loans as they move into the region.
“Over the past two or three years, we’ve had a huge influx of citizens move into the area, and those people are opening accounts online before they even get here,” said Thomas Eorgan, director of customer experience.
According to Eorgan, one of the bank’s more attractive features is its digital and mobile banking options which allow customers to open checking or savings accounts quickly and easily. Bank of Tennessee offers a robust digital banking platform that allows customers to transfer money, make bill payments, send payments to friends and family, make mobile deposits and more in a highly convenient way.
“I’d say probably the biggest change is how (customers) go about their banking more than what they do with their banking,” Cleven said. “COVID really accelerated the technology side of it, and although we’re coming out of it now, the (banking) technology advancement is still continuing today.”
The bank continues to see increased usage of its digital banking platforms, with roughly 65-70% of their customers using those online platforms on a weekly basis, according to Eorgan. This increased usage, he said, is partly due to the increased comfort levels that customers have with these digital channels as well as the overall convenience of the platforms.
“I think people are more confident in the fraud reduction capabilities of those channels,” Eorgan said. “We put a lot of time and resources into making sure that we mitigate as much risk and fraud in those channels as possible.”
Along with mobile banking, the bank is seeing increased usage of digital payment platforms like PayPal, Venmo and Zelle.
In addition to increasing the convenience of its digital banking offerings, Bank of Tennessee continues to invest in new technologies and service delivery methods at its branches. One of the bank’s most notable advancements is its early implementation of interactive teller machines at each of its branches back in 2017.
According to Eorgan, this technology has continued to grow in popularity both during and after the pandemic, offering 72 hours of service per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bank of Tennessee has replaced all of its drive-thru ATMs with ITMs which allow banking customers to interact with a teller through a two-way video link while completing their regular transactions.
Eorgan said ITMs have allowed Bank of Tennessee to “deliver more hours of service than any other bank in the region” and gives their customers banking flexibility that fits their schedules.
“It’s just a very convenient way to do your banking in a very personal manner but also in a drive thru using advanced technology,” he added.
Eorgan and Cleven said that while Bank of Tennessee has made efforts to expand its digital offerings, the company still places a great deal of emphasis on personalized human interactions. Bank of Tennessee maintains a community focus, as it is locally owned and operated, and it makes conscious efforts to be involved in the communities they serve.
“At the core of who we are, it’s about community,” Cleven said. “We work with the people that are supporting the community and we’re helping members of our community at all different facets.”
Eorgan said, “We’re involved in every aspect of the community. Everything from nonprofits to the chambers to business development organizations. We really care about the community that we live in, because without the community, the bank wouldn’t be here.”
Bank of Tennessee is an active financial partner in the Johnson City community, offering loans to help grow small businesses, mortgages, personal loans, financial literacy programs for teens and adults, and more.
“It’s not just our banking decisions that are made here, this is where we spend our money and invest our time,” said Jennifer Greenwell, PR and event manager for the bank. “We do a lot every year to make sure that we give back to the community that we serve, regardless of if they’re our customers or not.”
In the future, Bank of Tennessee is looking forward to offering internships to help bring awareness to the importance and function of community banks as well as developing a marketplace within their online banking platform that can help customers find apps for personal finance and budgeting.
“We’re constantly looking at our footprint and what the needs of our current customers are as well as those of our future customers,” Cleve said.
She said the bank does not have any concrete plans for branch expansions at this time, but it will continue to develop secure banking options that make banking more convenient for customers while making sure those channels remain “very strong, safe and secure.”
“We are investing in those convenience technologies, because we know that while we may not physically grow in terms of branches, we are always growing our digital presence so that people can bank on their own time,” Eorgan said.
To learn more about Bank of Tennessee and the ways that it continues to serve the community, visit https://www.bankoftennessee.com.