By working to bring new and convenient banking technologies to its customers, Bank of Tennessee strives to remain a trustworthy community bank that serves the diverse needs of the greater Johnson City community.

Over the past few years, the banking world has seen ups and downs due to stimulus checks, inflation, high product prices and rising interest rates. According to Detra Cleven, Bank of Tennessee’s chief operating officer, the bank continues to see a mix of increased saving habits prompted by pandemic stimulus checks and supply shortages, as well as a need for loans to make up for rising inflation and the cost of living.

