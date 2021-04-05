Health official concerned as tests drop while positive rate increases

If you’re having any symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you should seek a test.

But over the last month, fewer and fewer people are getting tested, leading to a sharp increase in the region’s positive test rate, which reached its highest point since Jan. 23 on Thursday. Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said it’s important people who are experiencing any symptoms — even if it seems like it’s just allergies — to get tested, especially with new cases rising at rates not seen since January.

“I think testing is widely available still, I think it’s just that people aren’t going to get tested at this point, and so that’s why I continue throughout this to try and remind people if you’re having symptoms to go get that test,” Swift said. “The best thing we can do is know you’re positive, isolate your contacts and do that contact tracing and that’s how we’re really going to keep this spread contained.

“I’ve seen a lot of people, especially right now, who want to just say, ‘well my symptoms are just allergies’, but there’s really no way to know right now,” Swift added later. “I’ve encouraged anyone who’s asked me if you’re having any symptoms like that you need to go get tested.”

In March, the region saw a marked reduction in the number of reported tests, which were down nearly 21% from February. This has, in some ways, made other indicators such as hospitalizations and test positivity rates better indicators of community spread than new cases.

“That positivity rate is going up, and it’s telling us that there’s more virus in the community than we realize,” Swift said. “If you have positivity going up and hospitalizations going up — what the high positivity rate tells me is we need more people to be tested, so if we’re seeing that significant of an increase in positivity there’s more virus out there and we really need more people to be tested so we can try to get ahold of all the ones that are positive, ahold of the contacts, and really contain this and that’s how you stop the spread. It really is important to get tested at this point in time.”

In Northeast Tennessee, hospitalizations have picked up considerably over the last two weeks with the region recording 27 hospitalizations between March 22-28, its highest weekly total in more than a month. Ballad has also seen the number of people hospitalized with the virus in its facilities grow as well, increasing by 40.2% since falling to 67 on March 15. As of Friday, there were 94 hospitalized in Ballad’s hospitals, a number that’s held steady since March 29. The number of critical care patients, however, has been rising with 31 people in intensive care as of Friday — up from 7 on March 15. The number of patients on ventilators has doubled in that time, rising to 14 on Friday.

“I think the hospitalizations tell the ultimate truth,” Swift said. “If you have a rise in hospitalizations, obviously you’ve had an increase in cases in the region.”

Swift asked people not to give up in the fight against the virus just yet.

“I just ask people to not give up,” Swift said. “If we stop doing things we’ve been doing, if we don’t get vaccinated, we know what will happen. We have been through this before, and so if we can really focus in this region on the things that are necessary — being tested if you have symptoms, wearing a mask, social distancing and getting that vaccine — that’s what’s going to help us move back towards a normal state.”