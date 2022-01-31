Ballad Health reported another record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, surpassing the previous high set last week.

As of Monday the hospital system was treating 443 people hospitalized with the virus, breaking Thursday's reported record of 436. Monday's total is up 21 from Friday. Of those hospitalized, 91 were in intensive care — the most since Sept. 30. Fifty-nine people were on ventilators. Six children were also hospitalized.

After setting a record for inpatients last week, Ballad officials expressed cautious optimism in a press conference on Thursday that the worst may be behind them, noting that the number of people testing positive at their testing sites was down for four days before rising mid-week last week. Ballad's in-house modeling also projected hospitalizations would peak last week before beginning a slow, steady decline — remaining above 400 inpatients for several days and above 300 until March.

Based on the number of admissions and discharges reported Monday, it appears the system saw an increase in people hospitalized with the virus over the weekend, having reported a net-increase of just two inpatients on Monday. According to Ballad's data scorecard, the system admitted 70 people and discharged 68 in the past 24 hours.

Northeast Tennessee has seen record levels of infections in recent weeks, with Ballad reporting more than 15,400 infections across its 21-county service the week ending on Jan. 22 — nearly double the most reported in a week during the height of the delta surge.

With hospitalizations at record levels, Ballad announced last week it would be allowing certain COVID-positive employees to keep working if they were either asymptomatic or if they were fever-free for 24 hours without the help of medication and their symptoms were improving. A fourth suspension of elective surgeries is unlikely, but could be a possibility if hospitalizations continue rising.

“This time, we’ve made a decision that we’re not going to defer elective surgeries if we can avoid it,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said last week.

In the past, Ballad had received additional staffing by way of the Tennessee National Guard, but Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing National Guard members to work in hospitals was allowed to expire in November. Ballad officials have not had specific conversations with the governor’s office about re-issuing the executive order, but noted that the Tennessee Hospital Association has had conversations with the health department and governor's office.

Levine said last week, however, that "there hasn't been anything communicated to us that there will be another executive order."