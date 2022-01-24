Ballad Health reported Monday that it was treating 381 people hospitalized with COVID-19, its highest total since Sept. 21.
Overall hospitalizations are up 22% over the last two weeks, an increase of 11% (38) from Friday's total. Of those hospitalized, 76 people were in intensive care and 48 were on ventilators, both also an increase from Friday.
Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton told the Press last week that the hospital system expects the current surge to peak sometime this week, and that they could potentially see a record number of inpatients. Ballad's in-house modeling, released on Friday, shows hospitalizations peaking early this week and steadily declining — remaining above 200 inpatients until March.
“Our projections are showing we will start peaking around a week from now,” Deaton told the Press on Wednesday. “We could be anywhere from 375 to 415, somewhere in there, so we could exceed our highest day of 413.”
While hospitalizations are high, at levels comparable to what was seen during the delta surge, the number of people needing intensive care or placed on a ventilator is lower.
Fortunately, despite hospitalizations being at a similar level as they were in September, there are fewer critical care patients now. 9/21: 387 inpatients, 110 in ICU, 90 on vents.1/24: 381 inpatients, 76 in ICU, 48 on vents. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/7nXPhgok1i— Jonathan Roberts (@RobertsJCPress) January 24, 2022
Deaton said last week, however, that “even though people say it’s not as difficult or it’s not as severe as some of the other variants, it’s still severe enough where people are very sick, they’re in the ICU, they’re on ventilators and people, unfortunately, are dying still from this."