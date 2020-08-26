Ballad Health officials on Wednesday called on local leaders to extend expiring mask mandates “if they see fit” as they discussed the impact those orders have had on the region’s novel coronavirus case load.
“We saw an uptick right after (the mask mandates went into effect), but then we have seen a pretty good decrease in cases since the mask mandate has come into existence,” said Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, later adding that “we would like to see continued (mask mandates) going forward, because we do believe that this is working.”
Mask mandates in Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties are set to expire on Aug. 29. Asked what he would say to county mayors tasked with deciding whether to extend their mandates, Deaton thanked the mayors for issuing the orders and asked that they extend the orders “if they see fit.”
“I would first off say thank you for putting those mask mandates into place,” Deaton said. “I think they were very insightful in doing that and very thoughtful in doing that, so I would ask them to continue that, and that it’s making an impact and is important and is making a difference so thank you for doing that, and I would ask them to extend those if they see fit.”
The scheduled expiration of the mandates comes as new virus cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates all decreased in recent weeks. Since the region’s peak for new cases between July 26 and Aug. 2, the total number of new cases in Ballad’s 21-county service areas has dropped by nearly 30%.
“I think it is a really good trend,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “I think now is the time to remind people that we have to keep doing what we’re doing to keep that trend going.”
Deaton also said the trends were a positive development and said it was “a result of the actions our communities have taken.”
“I think it’s a good trend, and I think it’s very positive,” Deaton said.
Convalescent plasma update
Deaton said Ballad won’t be impacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, citing the system’s involvement in the nationwide Mayo Clinic study that has allowed Ballad Health to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma since April.
“We do think that it’s very important we continue with that study, we do think it’s making a positive impact on our patients, so we’ll continue like we have been — seeking donations and providing that our patients as physicians see fit,” Deaton said.
The treatment uses blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19, which is then given to patients. During Wednesday’s briefing Ballad Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall said Ballad has received about 400 donation, treated 270 patients “and have seen very positive results in those patients.” Smithgall also called on people to donate, saying “one donation could make a huge difference for a local COVID-19 patient, and could save their life.”
Smithgall said the plasma has been shown to prevent life-threatening complications in patients with mild symptoms.
According to the most recent data release as part of the Mayo Clinic study, the treatment was most effective when given within three days of diagnosis and when the plasma had a higher amount of antibodies. After one week, those who were given the plasma within three days had a mortality rate of 8.7%, compared to 11.9% in those who received it later. After a month, those numbers jumped to 21.6% compared to 26.7%.
Ballad adding new test for flu season
Swift announced on Wednesday that Ballad Health was developing an in-house test for influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 that could return results within 48 hours.
“As you all know, we’ve talked about going into flu season — there’s multiple viruses that circulate during a typical cold and flu season, this is going to help us identify very quickly exactly which virus the person has,” Swift said.