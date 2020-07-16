Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said nobody wants to see local businesses close again.
“The key to that is this,” she said, gesturing to her face mask during a City Commission meeting on Thursday. “If you just wear a mask and use really good judgment, that’s the answer.”
Several days after Washington County issued its mask mandate, Johnson City leaders heard an update from local health officials on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Looking at models the system has developed based on different levels of spread, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the region is tracking on a higher-risk trajectory.
If trends continue, he said the hospital system could potentially see 300 cases at its facilities in a matter of weeks.
“That’s very disturbing, very alarming for us because that would start to really overwhelm the system,” Deaton said, “because not only do we have the COVID patients in-house, but we also have the other patients that we care for on a daily basis.”
Ballad Health currently has 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one over Wednesday.
There has been no change in the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators, which continue to stand at 14 and eight respectively. Seven patients are under investigation for the virus.
Deaton added that hospitalizations are doubling and almost tripling on a weekly basis.
With about 40 COVID-19 beds currently available, the system is temporarily relocating staff from its smaller facilities to its larger hospitals in an effort to increase the number of available COVID-19 beds from 100 to 150.
“It allows us to care for more patients in our tertiary hospitals,” Deaton said of the changes. “We have more backup there, we can support patients on ventilators better.”
If hospitalizations continue to rise, Deaton said the system’s next step would be to again halt elective procedures. Earlier in the outbreak, the system also set aside two hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients.
“Those are drastic measure, those are things we don’t want to do by stopping elective cases,” Deaton said. “Although they’re elective, they’re very meaningful for the patient.”
The system told media on Wednesday that it will be temporarily halting medical admissions and surgeries at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock Memorial Hospital so it can divert about 35 employees to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Deaton said plans haven’t been finalized, but anticipates the system will follow a similar procedure for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, which would receive staff from the system’s smaller facilities.
Deaton said the system is also bringing in contract labor from outside the market to bolster Ballad’s staffing levels.
David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said the region is seeing between 50 and 100 new cases on a daily basis, which is starting to tax the ability of the public health community’s ability to track those new infections.
Since last week, Kirschke said the health department has doubled its number of contact tracers.
“But just as we doubled, our cases are going up, so everybody’s staying as busy as they were a week or two ago,” he said.
The office is continuing to recruit people, including temporary workers and volunteers from East Tennessee State University.
Kirschke said a rise in deaths will likely follow the increase in hospitalizations and new infections.
‘‘That’s up to us in the community to do everything we can to slow this down,” he said, reiterating the importance of mask wearing and social distancing.
Although it’s important for the economy remain open if it can, Kirschke added that officials may need to talk about returning to a stricter phase of the reopening process.
Stating that she’s heard confusion from some constituents, Brock reminded city residents Thursday that the Washington County mask mandate also applies to Johnson City, which makes it unnecessary for the city to issue a mandate of its own.
Gov. Bill Lee delegated that authority to county mayors earlier this month.