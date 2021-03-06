PENNINGTON GAP — While Ballad Health works to reopen Lee County Community Hospital this summer, the health system has already been providing virtual medical exam services inside the county’s schools.
Lee County Schools lead nurse Ginny Hall joined LCCH interim administrator Mitch Kennedy, Ballad Chief Experience Officer Tom Tull and Virginia First District Del. Terry Kilgore on Friday at the in-progress hospital overhaul as part of a week-long Ballad showcase of children’s health care initiatives with the Niswonger Children’s Network.
Ballad has helped establish telemedicine links in each of the Lee County schools, where students with medical issues can go to the school nurse’s office and, if needed, be linked with a Ballad specialist who can view the nurse’s exam by otoscope of the student’s ear or throat.
“It means a lot of students have access to good health care,” Hall said. “Many students in the area haven’t seen a doctor before, and this service helps keep those students in school, keeps them educated, and keeps them healthy.”
Hall said the telemedicine links, while seeing relatively low use as school populations have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, are in place and provide a point where students can get a preliminary exam and Ballad network doctors can refer them to local or regional providers without delay.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get treatment and to get them associated with a physician,” said Kilgore, who has also helped get various telemedicine measures included in General Assembly legislation during past sessions. “This is adding on to those early successes.
“Parents aren’t going to have to get off work to schedule a consultation with the system in the schools,” Kilgore said.
Kennedy said that LCCH will help reinforce the county schools’ telemedicine system when it reopens this year.
“A doctor using telemedicine can refer a student to any Ballad facility, including here if the student can be treated safely and discharged locally,” Kennedy said, adding that the system offers the same sort of benefits to 13 school districts totaling 135 schools in the region.
Ballad Health also announced Thursday a Children’s Resource Center to be located at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. The center will handle a range of health, safety and wellness education programs aimed at improving children’s health in the Southwest Virginia-Northeast Tennessee region.
The CRC is part of Ballad’s larger Niswonger Children’s Network to improve health outcomes for the region’s children. The network also includes Ballad’s contribution to Virginia’s Kids Belong to expand into Southwest Virginia.
Virginia’s Kids Belong helps support efforts to find forever families for foster children and to help parents and children in the foster care system.
“In the Appalachian Highlands, rates for obesity, diabetes, poverty and low levels of physical activity are higher than the national average,” said state 38th District Sen. Todd Pillion. “The Children’s Resource Center focuses on programs to address these issues and works with regional organizations to promote healthy habits for children and families in our rural and local communities.”