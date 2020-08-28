Ballad Health reported three new novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, one day after after the healthcare system saw it's lowest number of inpatients since July 30.
In addition to the increase in hospitalizations, Ballad reported three new patients in the intensive care, though the number of patients on ventilators decreased by one. There were seven patients awaiting test results.
Overall, Ballad's hospitalizations are lower than they'd been in recent weeks, with this being just the sixth time this month there were fewer than 95 inpatients.
The system did report an increase in available COVID-19 beds, up four from Thursday. Despite the decrease in inpatients, that number has hovered between 30-40 most of the week.