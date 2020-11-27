Ballad Health reported a record increase in the number of patients hospitalized Friday with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which rose by 30 from Thursday's count — nearly twice the previous record increase of 17 reported Nov. 9.
As of Friday, there were 239 COVID-19 inpatients, across Ballad's facilities, of which 47 (+5) were in intensive care and 29 (-2) were on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU tied the record of 47 reached twice before on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.
"With a positive rate of 19.5% we ask that you please do everything you can to protect yourselves, your loved ones and our healthcare workers," Ballad wrote on Twitter.