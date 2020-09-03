Ballad Health reported 97 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the system Thursday, dipping back below 100 for the first time in four days.
Of those hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care and 13 are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are unchanged from Wednesday's totals. In addition to its confirmed patients, Ballad also had 12 patients awaiting test results.
Bed capacity was up from Wednesday, from 37 to 42. During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials said general capacity was at 93.1% and ICU capacity was 91.3% — down slightly from last week's numbers.