Ballad Health officials said Wednesday there has been “rampant misinterpretation” of data reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which indicated 94% of evaluated COVID-19 deaths have occurred among people with existing medical conditions.
Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said that datapoint isn’t surprising and doesn’t stray from the message health officials have delivered over the course of the pandemic. Existing medical conditions, or co-morbidities, lead to increased risk of death in every disease process, she said.
“A lot of people are looking at that 94% and taking that as, ‘It’s simply old, critically ill people who are dying, and that COVID-19 is not what caused their death,’” Swift said. “That’s simply not true. These are deaths that are preventable, so if these people had not gotten COVID-19, the expectation is that they would still be alive today.”
Swift said many people in the region have conditions that would lead to increased risk of serious infection from COVID-19, including asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, migraines, heart disease and others.
“There is a host of other conditions that would put you in that 94%,” she said.
When physicians fill out a death certificate, said Chief Physician Executive Clay Runnels, they list the cause of death and contributing factors. Looking at the data from the report, Runnels said, a large number of patients had pneumonia or various forms of respiratory distress, which he said were conditions directly related to their COVID-19 infection.
He added that obesity is another comorbidity and a major problem nationally and locally. In the region, Runnels said, 34% of the adult population is in the obese category. 22% of school children are also obese and 16% are overweight.
“That statement’s not designed to shame or scare anyone,” Runnels said, “but it is important to remember that obesity is a chronic health condition and it’s a driver of a lot of these other co-morbidities, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and of course poorer outcomes for people infected with COVID-19.”
A cancer survivor who now has one kidney, Swift said she has four existing medical conditions that would put her at high risk of serious infection.
“I want you to think about that as you share information,” Swift said. “If I get COVID-19 simply because I’m in the 94%, does that mean my death is any less significant?”
She implored members of the public to be careful of what they read and share on social media.
“Every time you downplay the disease or misinterpret a statistic, you’re really telling people that the loss of their loved one didn’t matter simply because they were elderly or they had a chronic health condition,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, Ballad Health was caring for 100 COVID-19 patients in its facilities. Of those patients, 19 are in the ICU and 13 are on ventilators. 20 patients were under investigation for COVID-19. The system has seen 164 COVID-19 deaths since March 1. 27 have occurred in the last seven days.
The system had 37 available COVID-19 beds and 13 available ICU beds as of Wednesday morning. The health system has seen a recent uptick in its positive test rate, which rose to 9.8% on Wednesday.
Overall, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system has seen its hospitalizations level off since the resurgence in local case numbers a few months ago. Around early August, Deaton said, health officials were seeing a downward trend, but that’s now flattening.
“I think we are kind hovering ... right around the 100 mark inpatient-wise,” Deaton said of the system’s hospitalizations.