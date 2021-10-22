WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ballad Health will see $298,000 to expand medical and behavioral telemedicine services across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the grant Friday as part of the agency’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. Ballad Health’s award is part of a $50 million package for 105 projects across 37 states and Puerto Rico.
According to Friday’s announcement, the $298,100 grant will expand access to Ballad’s behavioral health, urgent care and specialty care services at 33 primary and urgent care sites in the region. The expansion will benefit an estimated 33,000 patients.
Vilsack said USDA will start accepting applications Nov. 24 for the agency’s $1.5 billion loan/grant ReConnect Program to expand rural broadband availability. The program will target low-density rural areas that lack internet service access speeds of at least 25 megabits per second for download and three Mbps for upload.
Program eligibility requires applicants to serve areas without broadband service at speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps. ReConnect applicants must commit to providing both download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps to every location in their proposed service area.
For more information on the ReConnect program, visit online: www.usda.gov/reconnect.