KINGSPORT — Dr. Herbert Ladley, vice president and chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, has been placed on leave following a DUI arrest earlier this month.
According to an affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court, Ladley, 68, was cited by a Kingsport police officer on Oct. 18 for DUI, failing to drive with due care and failure to comply with the financial responsibility law.
Ladley, who lives in Gate City, Va., crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a light pole near the Chop House restaurant, 1704 N. Eastman Road, around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 18, the affidavit states.
The Kingsport Police Department did not release the accident report saying the matter is an open investigation. Ashlea Ramey, a spokeswoman for Ballad Health, said Ladley is on leave pending an internal investigation and that Dr. Beth Jackson is serving as interim chief medical officer.
According to the affidavit, when the officer arrived at the accident scene Ladley could not give the officer his name, his speech was very slurred and he was not able to answer questions clearly. Ladley could not get out of the vehicle, he had to be assisted, and as he was coming out, he fell to the ground, the affidavit states.
The officer and three firefighters had to assist Ladley off the ground and place him on a stretcher before being transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, the affidavit states.
Ladley signed a consent form for his blood to be drawn, was admitted to the hospital and stayed there overnight, the affidavit states. Ladley’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 28.