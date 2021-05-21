They might have missed the dance last year because of the coronavirus shutdown, but the easing of pandemic restrictions this spring allowed local students to attend their high school proms. And they did so in style. Pictured here, Daniel Boone senior Claire Nave, Parker Hughes and their friends were among the students who happily attended local proms this spring after two school years that were anything but ordinary. If you have prom photos you’d like to share with our readers, send them to newsroom@johnsoncitypress.com with Prom Photos in the subject line.
top story