Fueled by perseverance, the Kingsport Axmen have been named the Appalachian League’s 2021 organization of the year.
During their inaugural season, the Axmen introduced theme nights to the Kingsport community, fashioned favorable attendance figures and formed a new team in the middle of the season.
The community was a big factor in the outlook of the Axmen’s organization. The season introduced theme nights like Margaritaville Night, Sandlot Night and an appearance from the Amazing Tyler, which enhanced the fan experience in the Kingsport market.
Overall, attendance grew 37% from the Kingsport Mets’ 2019 season — producing a per-game average of 1,228 fans. On June 30, the Axmen saw their highest game attendance at 3,216.
“This award means a lot for multiple reasons, but personally the biggest reason being that it shines light on the entire organization,” said Axmen general manager Steve Brice. “We had an amazing intern class this season, as well as a great group of game day staff.
“Our fans were great and supported us from day one, continuing to do so throughout the entire season. Another reason this honor means so much is that it was voted on by our peers in the league who have all worked tirelessly throughout the season and knows what it takes to be successful.”
At one point, following a legal incident with one of its team members, players and game-day staff were informed it would not be completing the season as scheduled. Roughly 24 hours after the announcement, a new team was formed. One day from there, it returned to action.
The organization was determined to continue the season not only for the fans, but also for the nine other clubs in the league to ensure their schedules remained intact.
“In over 20 years, I’ve never experienced anything like the year we had in Kingsport. The adversity that Steve Brice and his team faced this past summer was extremely challenging. However, they met these challenges head on and handled it with a smile on their face,” said Boyd Sports president Chris Allen.
“We are extremely thankful for the front office members as well as the game day staff for seeing this season through. To the coaching staffs that came in and helped save the season, and of course the fine young men that helped us continue to play, we simply couldn’t have done it without you. It was refreshing to see young men play the game they love, with so much excitement and enthusiasm. For that, I cannot thank each of you enough!”
Furthermore, Axmen players visited the Miracle Field and made two visits to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Information on the Kingsport Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.
ALSO HONORED
Additional league honors included Greenville’s Kat Foster being selected as executive of the year. While Burlington received the Promotional Award of Excellence, Princeton garnered the Patriot Award for its outstanding support of United Stated Armed Forces and veterans.
The Lee Landers Community Service Award was presented to Bristol.