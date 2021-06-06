KINGSPORT — All the pressure is off now for the Kingsport Axmen baseball team.
Rallying from an early deficit, the Axmen chopped the Johnson City Doughboys on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium 6-4 in seven innings.
It is the first win of the summer for the new Kingsport ballclub, which had started the season 0-3 after blowing leads in two of the first three contests.
The offensive highlight of the night was MJ Rodriguez’s bases-clearing, two-out double off of Garrett Simmons in the fourth that gave Kingsport the lead for good after trailing 4-3.
Simmons was tagged with the loss for Johnson City.
“It’s pretty awesome to get the first win,” winning pitcher Patrick Strawbridge said. “This is a great fanbase and we wanted to do it for them. This is just our home for the summer, but they’ve been taking good care of us and now we have to take care of them.”
Strawbridge was brilliant on the mound in relief of starter Peyton Carson.
Strawbridge twirled a scoreless 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing only one hit. He credited the defense behind him for keeping the potent Doughboys offense at bay.
“I was mainly focused on making my pitches,” Strawbridge said. “More importantly, I was trying to give my fielders a chance to actually field the ball. My defense worked pretty great behind me today.”
JP Kenyon was credited with the six-out save, allowing one hit and striking out four.
The Axmen (1-3) pitching staff struck out 10 as a whole.
The Doughboys (1-2) offense came out hot as East Tennessee State’s Ashton King hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Stephen Ondina from third in the first inning.
Cherokee Nichols blasted a no-doubt, 417-foot solo home run in the same inning that put Johnson City on top by two.
Kingsport responded with an RBI single by Rodriguez, but the Doughboys soldiered ahead in the top of the second.
Damon Cox — who filled in for Dakoda Grove in right field and is normally a pitcher — blasted a 385-foot, two-run home run to right in the second.
Several of the Doughboys players in the dugout were in shock and awe when the ball cleared the fence, seemingly in amazement that Cox had that kind of power.
The Doughboys could not muster much past the opening two frames as they left seven runners stranded in the final five innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
Johnson City plays at Bristol on Monday night at 7.
