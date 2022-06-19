ELIZABETHTON — On a picturesque Father’s Day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, members of the Kingsport Axmen baseball team gave their dads more reason to celebrate.
The Axmen (14-3) won their fifth straight Appalachian League game, a 6-1 triumph that completed a three-game road sweep of the Elizabethton River Riders. Kingsport improved to 9-0 on the road this season.
Elizabethton (8-9) dropped its seventh straight and dipped below .500 for the first time this season.
MODEL CITY MASHERS
Kingsport hammered out 12 hits, highlighted by Ian Riley’s four and Darien Farley’s two-run home run. Riley’s 4-for-4 day was the first time an Axmen player recorded four hits in a game this season and Farley’s sixth-inning shot was his first homer of the year.
Kingsport entered the day as the top run-producing team and top-hitting squad in the Appy League. The Axmen had already outscored their opponents by 50 runs while everyone else in the West Division had a negative run differential.
Kingsport struck quickly on Sunday. Riley, the first batter of the game, reached and eventually scored on a two-out single by Shea McGahan.
The Axmen added the eventual winning runs in the third when Sam Petersen singled in Riley and Nick Block scampered home on a wild pitch by Collin Rothermel (2-2).
Farley’s homer and another RBI single by Petersen completed the Axmen scoring.
Petersen finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Aaron Casillas was 2-for-3 for Kingsport.
HAIL TO COLE
Kingsport starter Cole Hales had a strong day on the mound, going six innings, scattering five hits and striking out four. The only run he allowed came in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Morgan Colopy.
Of the 15 innings Hales (2-0) has pitched this season, 14 have been scoreless.
Axmen reliever Croix Jenkins came on in the seventh and needed only 12 pitches to get the final three outs.
UP NEXT
Monday is a league-wide off day.
The Axmen, who extended their West Division lead to six games, will be back at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday to open a two-game series with Bristol. Elizabethton stays at home to host Bluefield.
