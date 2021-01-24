Southwest Virginia native Damean Mathews is putting a modern twist on the werewolf legend with his new novel.
Called “Moonlight,” the book combines cultural and historical themes from this region with the mystical intrigue of the werewolf. Released late last year, the book is available for purchase from local and national retailers.
What’s your background?
Born in Tazewell, Virginia, Mathews has been writing on and off throughout his life. Now an Abingdon resident, he works as a high school English teacher in Russell County, while also writing on the side.
“What really got me started is as a kid, I would read anything I could, and if I thought there was room for a sequel, I would kind of try to brainstorm what it would look like,” Mathews said. “I got my first really fully original idea the summer before my junior year in high school and started writing it out, and from there I continued to work on novels and short stories and poems and started seeking publication right after graduation from high school.”
In 2019 Mathews published his short story collection, “Tales of the Mysterious and the Macabre: Stories from the Appalachian Foothills.” “Moonlight” is Mathews’s first novel.
What’s the book about?
Mathews describes “Moonlight” as a “classic Appalachian lit tale” about a young man named Tyler Randolph, who moves from a big city to the Great Smoky Mountains. Tyler soon starts to experience nightmares and realizes that the creature from those nightmares is going to plague him in real life.
“It is just a modern retelling of the classic werewolf legend,” he said, “and I kind of put in my own touches and definitely play on the folklore aspect of our region and the Smokies region, and definitely try to play up that classic, historic mountain feel as much as I can.”
Mathews got the idea for the book in 2015 while driving through Wise County on his way to work. On one particular trip, he picked up some radio interference, which sparked the idea for the story.
“As I wrote it out, it turned into a lot more than I originally thought it was going to be,” Mathews said. “I actually wrote the entire novel, the first draft, in about 18 days. … Then I sat it aside for a while, since then it’s gone through probably four or five edits until I felt like it was fully ready, or that I was ready to let go of it, at least.”
The book,was published in December, is available for purchase on Amazon and on Mathews’s website,dameanmathews.com. It is also available at selectlocal retailers, including Appalachian Books in Norton and Barnes & Noble in Johnson City.
What’s next?
Mathews is looking forward to a book signing on May 15 at Book Lovers Warehouse in Johnson City and hopes to schedule other events between now and then. He is also working on a few future releases.
“I do have another novel that I’m hoping to finish by the end of this month; that’s going to be a fantasy novel,” Mathews said. “From there, I’ll be working on editing it, and then there is going to be a sequel to ‘Moonlight.’ I’m hopefully going to get it started before the end of this year, but I’m trying to let that story kind of rest and build on its own for a little bit.”