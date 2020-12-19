If you enjoy military political suspense novels, Kingsport resident Jeffrey Freeman has released just the book for you.
“The Guru of Haze Mountain” follows retired Army Col. Justin Betterman as he returns to the realms of military and politics, only to find himself immersed in a sinister world he didn’t expect.
Although the book is fictional, Freeman draws upon his personal experience of helping to chronicle the classified history of the Iraq War to bring the story to life.
What’s your background?
Freeman was born in Vermont. After leaving active-duty service in the Army, he spent a little more than 20 years in Florida before moving to Tennessee.
“I moved up to Tennessee because I really love Vermont; I just don’t like their winters,” Freeman said. “So Tennessee reminds me a lot of Vermont, except the winters aren’t as cold and you don’t have as much snow.”
Freeman spent 33 years in the Army, 20 of which were in active duty. He had done some nonfiction writing in the past, but studying acting inspired him to give fiction writing a try.
“I found that studying acting and having to create backstories for characters, I loved doing it,” Freeman said. “So I just parlayed that into writing fiction.”
Talk about your new book.
“The Guru of Haze Mountain” is Freeman’s ninth novel, but his first since moving to Kingsport. Released in March of this year, the book is a military political suspense story set in Washington, D.C., and Northeast Tennessee.
Freeman said he used his own life experience as “a spine to hang things on” in the book, but the story ultimately takes a wildly different, fictional turn.
“The hero is asked to return to active duty to help chronicle the history of a cyber war with Iran, and he’s reluctant to do that because his acting career is going so well. But then his friend, the Guru, suddenly ends up dead under mysterious circumstances,” Freeman said. “The last thing the Guru tells him is, ‘Take the job.’ So he goes back, and he discovers things that he really didn’t want to know about how our government works.”
All of Freeman’s books are available on Amazon. He added that through the end of next year, he will donate the royalties from all his novels to charitable organizations.
“I am so appreciative of my health, and my income has not been affected by COVID … so I just decided it was time to give back,” Freeman said. “So if we can generate some income from this, it’s all going to various charities. I’m trying to pick some now that help people in the local area.”
What’s next?
Freeman is putting the finishing touches on his 10th novel, which he expects to release next year.
“The next one, it dovetails into this one,” Freeman said. “There’s a minor character in ‘The Guru of Haze Mountain,’ Jack, who is a cousin to the hero. It’s like two lines in the whole book, but in the follow-on book, Jack is the hero.”