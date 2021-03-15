Johnson City resident Chris Long knows that real-life events can sometimes inspire creative expression.
After going through two difficult experiences in recent years, Long decided to write a novel called “Bridlewood: (Forgive Me Father, for You Have Sinned).” The story is based on the first of those experiences, though some details have been fictionalized.
“Writing the book, believe it or not, was therapy for me,” Long said. “It helped me get over what happened.”
What’s your background?
Originally from Maryland, Long grew up in Marion, Virginia, and graduated from Emory & Henry College with a degree in history and religious studies. From there, he worked in the frozen food industry for 20 years before becoming a service adviser at a car dealership in Kingsport.
“I dabbled in doing some writing many years ago, probably about 15 years ago, and it never really went anywhere because I was married, I had five children,” Long said. “I had a stay-at-home wife at the time and I was working all the time, so I was constantly busy. So I really never had time to finish anything, but this book kind of came about when my life kind of got flipped around about four years ago.”
What is the book about?
In short, “Bridlewood” tells the story of a Catholic priest named Father Richard who has an affair with a married woman in his parish. Though the story is fictional, Long said the basic premise of the story happened to him a few years ago.
“Of course, none of the names are the same and it takes place in North Carolina rather than here,” Long said. “It’s not a true story, but it is based on what happened to me. Obviously I didn’t know the details of what happened, so I made it up and I put it in a story.”
After Long separated from his previous wife four years ago, he met his current wife through an online dating service. Once the couple got engaged, Long encountered his second difficult life experience: his future wife had been diagnosed with stage three rectal cancer.
“During all this time when she was doing the treatments, which went on for months, I didn’t get a lot of sleep, and neither did she,” Long said. “I had a lot of nervous energy; I was taking care of her and working, but I just couldn’t sleep, and she said to me one day, ‘You’ve been wanting to write a book about what happened. Now would be the perfect time to do it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’ So every night around 1, 2 o’clock, I woke up … and started writing a book. I wrote this book in probably six months, maybe a little less than that, all between the hours of 2 and 5 in the morning. It just kind of flowed, and I didn’t have an outline; I just started with what I knew, and I just started writing.”
Published Jan. 15 by Sunstone Press, the book is available on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats.
What’s next?
Long is gearing up for his first book signing, which will take place March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue’s Brews Airstream Café, located at 525 W. Market St. in Johnson City. Due to the positive reviews he’s received, Long said, he plans to expand the story of “Bridlewood” into a series.
“It’s going to be a trilogy,” Long said. “I’ve already started on the second book, and I’m just kind of heading that direction.”
For more information, visit Long’s website at cfredericklong.com.