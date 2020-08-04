Kennametal closing doors; auto auction trimming workforce
Fighting against economic headwinds caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, two companies are curtailing operations in Washington County, resulting in at least 35 lost jobs at one local location.
Kennametal, a company that manufactures tooling products, announced in a press release Monday that it would be closing its manufacturing plant in Johnson City, located at 128 Roweland Drive, which it expects will be official by the end of fiscal year 2021. Those operations will be consolidated into other “newly modernized” facilities.
Kennametal spokesperson Alisha Hipwell said by email that the company had nothing to add beyond what was in the release and repeated that statement when asked how many employees would be impacted by the closure.
In the release, President and CEO Christopher Rossi said the Johnson City facility is its sixth plant closure and the decision is part of an effort to simplify and modernize its operations, which the company expects will produce $180 million in savings at the end of fiscal year 2021.
“These footprint actions over the last 18 months are lowering our structural and operating costs for improved performance throughout the economic cycle,” Rossi said in the release. “Notably, this closure marks the completion of the global footprint rationalization program as outlined in our original simplification/modernization plan, making it an important achievement for the company. At the same time, we recognize the effect this has on our employees and will support them throughout the transition.”
Rossi said the company felt the effects of COVID-19 in every region during the fourth quarter and that the outbreak created a “challenging environment.” Sales were down 37% compared to the same quarter last year, dropping from $604 million to $379 million.
Because it is considered an essential business, the company said, its facilities continued to operate throughout the fourth quarter with the exception of a plant in Bangalore, India, which closed for about a month and a half because of a government-mandated lockdown. The company said all of its production facilities are now operating.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said she’s been keeping up with Kennametal’s quarterly reports and said that Kennametal has been talking about consolidation and restructuring for several months.
“Then COVID hit and as a result of COVID there was also a decrease in product demand,” she said, “so I think it was kind of a combination of factors.
Summers estimated the Johnson City plant had about 160 employees as of about 14-18 months ago.
The press release on Monday did not specifically mention layoffs and a WARN notice from the company has not been filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor, but according to the Tribune-Review, the company laid off 60 employees when it closed its plant in Hempfield, Pennsylvania.
Summers said manufacturers haven’t been as severely impacted by COVID-19 as customer-facing businesses like restaurants.
“Throughout all of COVID, there have been issues with supply chains for our manufacturers,” Summers said, “but that seems to be loosening up a bit.”
Layoffs in Fall Branch
According to a WARN notice filed with the state, Auto Dealers Exchange of Memphis permanently laid off 35 employees on Aug. 1 at an auto auction, ADESA East Tennessee, at 195 Joe R. McCrary Road in Fall Branch.
An employee said Tuesday the location is not closing.
The location in Fall Branch is part of ADESA, a company that offers auto auctions, reconditioning and other services.
In a statement, KAR Global, which includes ADESA among its brands, said the company made reductions in several areas to reflect its ongoing transition to a more digital model and the impacts of COVID-19.
“In response to the pandemic, we accelerated a number of technology and operational initiatives that resulted in the deployment of new products and services as well as efficiencies in both our corporate and field operations,” the company said. “We remain focused on serving the needs of our customers and are well positioned to navigate the recovery and advance our strategy for growth.”
KAR Global spokesperson Laurie Dippold said the company had no further comments.
Since the start of the pandemic, Chris Cannon, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor, said the state has seen a “tremendous increase” in the number of WARN notices, which it uses to track mass layoffs. Federal and state law requires companies of a certain size to provide advanced warning of mass layoffs.
In the last four months, companies have submitted 212 WARN notices for temporary or permanent layoffs in Tennessee.
“That represents a 558% increase in notices since March 1, 2020, when compared to the previous six months,” Cannon said. “Companies cited COVID-19 as the reason for submitting 91% of those notices.”