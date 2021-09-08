CHURCH HILL — An 18-year-old Canadian male has been arrested for making a hoax 911 call to Volunteer High School the morning of Aug. 10.
After the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation traced a bogus call about an armed person at Volunteer to Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police made the arrest in connection to 'swatting' threats.
One call was placed to Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, and the other to a school in North Carolina, Josh DeVine, communications director for the TBI, reported on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
"In both cases, the schools went into lock down," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Manitoba said in a Tweet. "Large number of police incl(uding) SWAT attended, but no threat was found."
The RCMP reported that further investigation "narrowed it further to Fisher River Cree Nation," where an 18-year-old male "was arrested" and "electronic items were seized."
The Canadian authorities said "swatting” is the "practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response. These situations create dangerous circumstances for the public" and "responding emergency personnel."
The Times News will report further information as it is available from authorities.