KINGSPORT — Water park season is just around the corner. It’s time to dig out your swimsuits.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will officially open its outdoor water park May 10. Season passes for summer are on sale now. Passes and memberships can be purchased at swimkingsport.com or in person at the facility’s front desk.
“We’re so excited to welcome back our members and guests to the outdoor water park this summer,” said KAC Director Kari Matheney. “We hope our guests are happy to get back to swimming and sunbathing too.”
COVID RESTRICTIONS
As the KAC works with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to evaluate guest safety, Matheney said the outdoor water park will operate at a reduced capacity of 750 guests at any time to allow for social distancing.
Staff will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in the local area in conjunction with the health department and will evaluate operations as the summer progresses, Matheney added.
“We strongly encourage guests to buy season passes to help us minimize crowding at entry points during the busy first weekends of summer,” Matheney said.
This year, season pass holders and KAC members will be able to access the park 30 minutes before regular opening hours.
WATER PARK HOURS
• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Season passes are valid for entry beginning May 1 to the new outdoor lap pool and beginning May 10 for the water park. The water park will be open every day through Labor Day, weather permitting, then weekends only through the end of September.
OUTDOOR LAP POOL
The new outdoor lap pool will be open every day, weather permitting, through the end of October. Its current schedule is:
Monday-Friday
• Lap swim by reservation 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open swim at 50% capacity from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday
• Water aerobics on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings
Saturday
• Open swim at 50% capacity from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.