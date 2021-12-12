BLOUNTVILLE — Former Sullivan Central High School contemporary issues teacher and assistant baseball coach Matthew Hawn will appeal his firing to the Sullivan County Board of Education at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This will be the first time the board will readdress the its June firing decision, which has since drawn national media attention.
Board Chairman Randall Jones is emphasizing to the board its decision on the fate of the tenured teacher, who worked for the school system starting in 2005, is to be based solely on the record of a hearing in August, a 1,400-page document summing up those three days.
In other words, no new evidence is to be presented beyond that already presented.
Jones said two 15-minute presentations are expected from Chris McCarty, a Knoxville attorney representing the school system, and Virginia McCoy, a staff attorney for the Tennessee Education Association representing Hawn.
“After that, it’s up to us to make a recommendation,” Jones said.
Jones also told the board at its Dec. 2 meeting that members should not talk with news media representatives and others about the particulars of the case before or after the hearing in the first-floor conference room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.
“Don’t respond to the media or individuals,” Jones said.
Jones said after the meeting that is because an appeal of the case to Sullivan County Chancery Court would reset the case back to zero, so to speak, and such conversations could end up being called into evidence through subpoenaed testimony because new evidence can be introduced at that point.
BOARD OPTIONS
Jones outlined three basic options: uphold impartial hearing officer Dale Conder’s order, modify his order or overrule it. Board member Matthew Spivey, an attorney, said another option is to send the case back to the hearing officer for more evidence.
Jones said by law the board has 10 days to make a decision but that discussion among board members must be in public, and with the holidays coming up he doesn’t envision a Christmas Eve school board session to make a decision.
The normally seven-member board has had six members since the resignation of Randall Gilmore, who moved out of his school board district. If the County Commission has not filled Gilmore’s seat by then, it would still take at least four votes, a majority of seven, to make a decision other than upholding Conder’s ruling.
For instance, Jones said a 3-3 tie would uphold Conder’s decision.
NATIONAL ATTENTION
The former Sullivan Central teacher’s case has drawn national media attention from newspapers, other publications and the “Tamron Hall” show on television.
Conder, an impartial hearing officer, ruled Sullivan County Schools officials acted properly on June 8 in moving to fire Hawn as a high school social studies teacher. Among other things, he presented a profanity-laced YouTube video of Kyla Jenée Lacey poem on racism and white privilege.
Conder’s ruling was based on a three-day appeal hearing held Aug. 16-18 in Blountville.
“Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn,” Conder wrote in a 10-page Finding of Facts and Conclusions of Law dated Oct. 22.
Hawn was fired by the school board June 8 in a 6-1 vote, based on a recommendation from then-Director of Schools David Cox, since retired. The firing centered on Hawn’s presentation of white privilege in his class, including the profanity-laced poem video presented to the class, and not presenting various points of view, as well as prior actions for which Hawn had received a reprimand.
Since Sullivan Central, South and North merged to form West Ridge in August, the class is no longer being taught.
WHAT ARE NATIONAL MEDIA SAYING?
National media in their coverage often has centered on critical race theory and laws in Tennessee and elsewhere to outlaw it, although it was not outlawed in Tennessee at the time Hawn did or didn’t do the actions alleged by Cox.
Further, Cox has said critical race theory had nothing to do with his recommendation and that the topics were not the issue but rather the way it was presented.
A recent Washington Post article about Hawn included interviews with three former Central students and Hawn but said Sullivan County school system officials would not comment because of pending litigation.
A GoFundMe page for Hawn, called Stand With Coach Hawn, as of Friday afternoon had raised $62,198 of a $85,000 goal.