KINGSPORT — A 33-year-old Kingsport man has been charged with vandalism and vehicle theft for stealing an SUV from a downtown parking lot last week, driving it through a gate and then setting it on fire.
The whole ordeal began around 6 p.m. Friday when the Kingsport Police Department received a call about a man driving a Ford Explorer through the gate at a Northeast State Community College facility (Regional Center Advanced Manufacturing) on Main Street and then setting the vehicle on fire.
A Northeast State officer told Kingsport police he had to use a fire extinguisher on the vehicle and that the suspect fled the scene on foot. The SUV was stolen from the Family Dollar not 20 minutes earlier, according to the incident report.
The owner of the SUV was located and she took possession of her vehicle.
About an hour later, central dispatch received a call about a suspicious man on Eastman’s property near Wilcox Drive, attempting to open car doors. The suspect matched the description of the man who stole the SUV.
Kingsport police located the man near Sullivan and Market and identified him as Nathan Bledsoe. During questioning, Bledsoe was hesitant to answer any questions, but when asked why he stole the SUV and set it on fire, he replied “I’m training to be like you.”
Furthermore, Bledsoe told officers he drove through the gate at the RCAM “to mark the spot.”
Kingsport police charged Bledsoe with vandalism over $1,000 and theft of a motor vehicle. Eastman officials informed Bledsoe he was banned from all Eastman property. The Northeast State officer reportedly told Kingsport police they would be charging Bledsoe with vandalism and setting fire to the SUV, the incident report states.
Bledsoe was booked into the Kingsport City Jail and then released on $8,000 bond.