N2209P08004C

Try giving yourself a break and giving everyone the same thing. It’s 100% OK to give everyone on your list a gift card if that’s what they want.

 Metro Creative Connection

It’s early November, and you know what that means! The aisles of many stores are stocked with ornaments, wrapping paper, and red and green storage bins. We’re getting messages asking about our preferred dates for a holiday get-together. Everybody and their cousin is starting to say things like, “Only ___ more shopping days until Christmas!” And my stress level just went up contemplating the buzz of activity around the corner. How about you?

It’s true — some of your loved ones (or maybe even you, bless your heart) may be gallivanting around like Buddy the Elf, “spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.” But the rest of us are already getting a little anxious just thinking about it. I’m here to help! I’ve gathered some of my best suggestions for simplifying your holiday season so you can save your sanity.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Angie Hyche, CPO, is a certified professional organizer and the owner of Shipshape Solutions. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter” is available on Amazon. She loves to hear from readers! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.