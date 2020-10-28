A popular meme on social media these days reads, “Vote as if your life depends on it.”
While that may be especially true in times of widespread division and strife — as in the current political climate and the debate over the pandemic — Americans always should feel that sense of urgency about voting.
When you vote, you do more than just vote for a person, you contribute to the direction of your community, your state and the nation as a whole.
This year, all three are on the ballot in the form of national races for the presidency and Congress, the Tennessee General Assembly and local municipal offices.
In less than a week, we will have set part of the course for government and our way of life for years to come, so time is running short to get in the mix.
Many of you already have taken the opportunity to participate in democracy by voting ahead of next Tuesday’s election. Absentee and early voting have broken records around the country, with more than 60 million having cast ballots. Through Saturday, the 10th day of early voting, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office reported a 40 percent increase in early voting totals over the same period in 2016. The same was true here in Washington County, with about 29,000 votes cast compared to 21,000 four years ago.
If you have not voted already, you still have three chances left to do your part — today and Thursday for early voting and next Tuesday on Election Day.
Do not be daunted by long lines, but you should protect yourself and those around you by following recommended precautions against transmission of the novel coronavirus. All indications are that lines are moving steadily at local precincts and that election officials are enforcing face covering requirements and other measures.
The minutes you will devote to voting will amount to a fraction of the lasting impact of our collective decisions. If your candidate does not win, you still will have made your thoughts clear in a message to Washington, Nashville or your local government.
Visit govote.tn for information about what’s on your ballot, check for your polling location or find your local election commission.
Early voting locations and times vary from county to county. Any eligible voter in Tennessee is allowed to vote early.
On Tuesday, poll opening times also will vary by county, but all polls in Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. EST.