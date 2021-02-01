Board of Education debates status of facility for West Ridge High School
BLOUNTVILLE — Are potential plans for a swimming pool at Sullivan County’s new high school about to have cold water thrown on them, or are they already all wet?
Longtime pool advocate and Board of Education member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights is still pressing for an up or down vote on putting a pool at West Ridge.
However, board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs and immediate past Chairman Michael Hughes of the Hickory Tree area said a vote next month by the seven-member board against the pool project could hurt its chances for approval in the future. They cited the reason for a failed vote as lack of needed funding — estimated in 2018 to be about $6.4 million.
“It’s been mentioned for years. It’s been talked about for years,” Ireson said at Thursday’s non-voting work session, where the board reviewed the agenda for the Feb. 4 voting meeting. Ireson said he still wanted to leave the pool issue on the agenda for a vote.
“I won’t vote for one because we don’t have $6 million,” Jones said.
WHERE DID $6.4 MILLION ESTIMATE ORIGINATE?
Dineen West, an architect for the school, answered questions during the work session from Ireson about the 2018 estimate. He asked why an Olympic-size pool was proposed when a smaller one would be more appropriate and might cost less, mirroring what Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill high schools have.
West responded that the cost estimate was not specifically for an Olympic-size pool and came from a third party based on a contractor’s cost in 2018 for a recently finished high school pool and that she never was instructed to go further because of the cost. She said an Olympic pool would have 10 lanes, whereas most high school pools have eight lanes, but the estimate was never that specific.
The estimate was from the Fort Mill Aquatic Center designed by LS3P, the architectural firm partnered for West Ridge with Kingsport-based Cain Rash West, of which West is president.
A pool could not be ready in time for the August opening of West Ridge. The West Ridge pool plan is for the swim team to use the soon-to-be former Sullivan Central High School pool about three miles away. It was developed under former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is still a consultant for the West Ridge project.
West said the 2018 estimate was basically for a building and a generic pool, not a pool of a specific size, and that schematics for a 20,250-square-foot pool building and pool were from the actual Fort Mill project, not one designed for West Ridge. The design of a pool specifically for West Ridge was estimated to be about $30,000, money Jones and Hughes said was not wise to spend with no funding available to build the pool in the immediate future.
The February 2018 estimate was $5 million for the building and $1.4 million for the actual pool. Jones said he would expect a 2021 cost estimate to be higher or at least no lower than 2018.
“We need to make decisions on facts, not emotions,” Jones said.
KICK THE CAN DOWN THE ROAD AGAIN?
“I don’t know how we could bite it off right now,” Hughes said of a more than $6 million project.
Jones said he is for building a pool when money is available.
“This is one of the times it is wise to kick the can down the road,” Jones said, referencing an earlier conversation about past school board delays in closing schools that needed closing and maintaining schools that remained open.
WHAT DO OTHER MEMBERS THINK?
“If I could just wiggle my nose and have a pool down there, I absolutely would,” said Mary Rouse, a former Sullivan East High and Tennessee High principal, from the Bristol area.
At both schools, she said, maintenance costs were high for the pool and that one school year at East the pool wasn’t usable for more than one semester.
Jones said the system a few years back spent $800,000 on the Sullivan South pool and other money earlier on the Central pool.
Jones added that some county school pools have sat unused during the physical education classes during the school day because no certified swim instructor was available.
Matthew Spivey of Kingsport suggested the school system reach out to the county commission and the community at large to propose an aquatic center concept, one in which the pool would be a project including commission and perhaps community funding so all could share in the benefits and costs of a pool.
He also recalled that when he was a student at D-B, the pool there often was unavailable because of maintenance issues.
Commissioner and Education Committee Chairwoman Angie Stanley of Colonial Heights has been an outspoken critic of not having a pool at West Ridge.
She has said the commission and public were promised a Cadillac by the school’s plan but are being delivered something less as corners are cut.