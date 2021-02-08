One-day event to be held on Feb. 27
KINGSPORT — Comic book and toy enthusiasts across the Tri-Cities region have something to look forward to later this month.
After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, retired restaurant manager Bobby Castle is bringing his toy and comic book show back to the Jericho Shriner’s Temple for a one-day event on Feb. 27.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1100 Jericho Drive, just off Interstate 81. The price of admission is just $2 and children 12 and under get in free. If you’d like to set up a table and peddle your wares, tables are just $25 each.
Castle said so far he has 15 dealers signed up, offering 41 tables of comics, toys and other collectibles.
“There probably won’t be many more than that for the first show of the year unless people call at the last minute,” Castle said. “I put it together quick because I wasn’t sure we were going to be able to do it.”
Castle held his first toy and comic show at the Shriner’s location in March 2019 simply as a fundraiser for the organization. A second show was held in November 2019, and Castle was on track to hold additional events in 2020.
Then COVID hit, which put the brakes on not only Castle’s plans, but many other hobby shows usually held in the Tri-Cities, such as Rob Con and Conapalooza. This past November, though, Michael Stevens brought back his popular toy and hobby show to the Appalachian Fairgrounds, which proved that such events could be held with the right COVID protocols in place.
Castle said sanitizer will be on hand, attendees will have to wear masks, and folks must practice social distancing as best they can while in the temple.
Attendees can expect to find a nice selection of comic books, toys, Hot Wheels, pop figures, LEGOs, sports and gaming cards, and other pop culture collectibles. The Shriners will again be hosting a barbecue lunch: smoked barbecue, slaw, dessert and a drink at an affordable price.
Castle raised more than $2,100 for the Shriners at his last show; this time around he’s hoping to raise $1,200 to $1,300.
“I just want to thank the community for coming out and supporting us, and I encourage everyone to come out who can,” Castle said. “We just try to have a lot of fun with it and it’s something to do on a cold day.”
If you’d like to rent a table for the event, call Castle at 423-557-4146.